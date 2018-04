GIBSON CITY — In memory of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School student Dylan Benningfield, GCMS/Fisher wrestlers and the GCMS Red Army are hosting a dodge ball tournament on Sunday, April 29, in the high school’s gym.

“Dylan was known by his wrestling teammates as a beast at dodge ball, so it seems an appropriate way to remember him while raising funds for the Benningfield family,” a message on the GCMS school district’s Facebook page said.