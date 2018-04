GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity softball team lost 1-0 in a three-inning game to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Thursday.

The Falcons scored their lone run in the third inning on an RBI double.

Mallorie Ecker took the loss on the mound for PBL, allowing one unearned run on one hit and no walks with one strikeout.

JUNIOR VARSITY

GCMS 1, PBL 0

PBL 000 -- 0 0 1

GCMS 001 -- 1 1 0

L -- Mallorie Ecker, 2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, K, 0 BB.