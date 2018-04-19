GCMS softball wins 11-1 in six innings over PBL

GIBSON CITY -- As Madison Eberle did her thing on the mound for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley through the first 3 1/2 innings of Thursday's game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda, the Falcons' bats soon followed.

Eberle went into Thursday's game with 97 strikeouts through her first seven outings, an average of more than 13 strikeouts per game.

She shut out the Panthers through the first four innings, striking out 10 batters in the process, before GCMS scored six runs in the fourth inning en route to an 11-1 six-inning victory over PBL.

“(Eberle's) doing a great job. Summer Roesch is doing a really good job behind the plate," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said. "They worked together all of last year, too, so it's definitely familiar territory for them. They're both doing a really great job, and I couldn't ask for more out of our pitcher. We're working on our defense behind her being ready all the time.”

Eberle finished her outing with 15 strikeouts while allowing only one unearned run on two hits.

“Madi Eberle's the best pitcher we're probably going to face all year long, and she's awesome," PBL head coach Kelli Vaughn said.

Maci Bielfeldt led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single to right field for GCMS (5-3), but was picked off by a throw to first base by PBL catcher Baylee Cosgrove.

Makenzi Bielfeldt then singled to left field before Dani Eckerty reached base on an error -- one of five errors committed by PBL's defense, including three in the fourth inning -- to send Bielfeldt across home plate.

“We made some errors. They're going to hurt you, and they did," Vaughn said. "That kind of took the wind out of our sales. They got something going.”

Megan Moody then doubled to center field to put runners in scoring position before Lauren Leonard sent both runners across home plate with a base hit to center field.

“Our bats are coming along, and it's definitely a confidence thing," Rubarts said. "We're finally stringing some games together, which is nice. The girls can get a little bit more practice, more reps, more at-bats. That's only going to make them a stronger team.”

Mady Schutte and Autumn Carter each reached base on an error, with the error on Carter's ground ball resulting in Leonard crossing home plate.

After Eberle singled to left field, Emily Clinton sent Schutte and Carter across home plate with a base hit to center field.

“When you've got a pitcher who can strike out 15 batters a game, and you get six runs on the board, you're probably pretty set," Vaughn said.

After Cosgrove grounded out in the first inning, she reached base on an infield single with two outs in the third inning. Cosgrove stole second base, a sequence on which she advanced to third base on a throwing error.

Cosgrove was left stranded, however, as Eberle struck out Jaden Bender. Eberle fanned Christina White and Jolee Hastings prior to Cosgrove's infield single.

In the sixth inning, Cosgrove hit a leadoff single to right field. She stole second base and advanced to third base on another throwing error before crossing home plate on a Cassidi Nuckols groundout.

“She said it took (her) a while to catch up with (Madi) because (Baylee) was used to hitting off last night's pitcher. She had to make some adjustments there," Vaughn said. "I thought she had a heck of a hit there in that last inning. Cassidi did a nice job of knocking her in, and we scored a run."

In last year's outing against GCMS, PBL (3-7) was shutout by Eberle and the Falcons by a score of 8-0.

"We've got a lot of younger kids. We're just going to keep working," Vaughn said. "That's all we can do. (GCMS is) a good team. They're going to win a lot of games. I'm disappointed in the outcome, but I'm not disappointed in our effort.”

Nuckols reached base on an error with two outs in the first inning, but Eberle struck out Sindra Gerdes to leave her stranded.

Eberle fanned Maddy Foellner, Mallorie Ecker and Kelbie Hayden en route to a 1-2-3 third inning. Eberle also struck out the side -- Hayden, White and Kayla Adwell -- in the fifth inning against a PBL offense that scored 16 runs against St. Thomas More the previous evening.

“The different speeds from one night to the next were quite a difference," Vaughn said. “I'm proud of my kids. We went up there and swung the bat. We came here with all freshmen and sophomores (except for) one senior, and my kids went up there and swung the bat. They weren't afraid.”

Meanwhile, Eberle and Maci Bielfeldt each singled to left field to put runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the first inning, but Makenzi Bielfeldt grounded into a double play to Nuckols at shortstop to end the inning.

PBL's starting pitcher, Emily Adwell, went 1-2-3 in the second inning as Dani Eckerty grounded out to Nuckols before Moody flied out to left-fielder Bender and Leonard flied out center-fielder Gerdes.

Mady Schutte flied out to Gerdes to lead off the third inning before Carter grounded out to Cosgrove. After Eberle hit an infield single, Clinton grounded out to Emily Adwell.

Adwell allowed six runs -- two earned -- on nine hits and no walks through 3 1/3 innings while Nuckols allowed five runs -- four earned -- on seven hits while striking out one batter and walking another through two innings of relief.

“I thought we played great defense in those first three innings," Vaughn said. "We caught balls today in the outfield that we didn't catch in the beginning of the year. We just continue to get better.”

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Moody reached base on an error with one out before Leonard hit an infield single and Schutte walked to load the bases with one out for the Falcons. Carter then sent Moody and Leonard across home plate with a base hit to right field to extend GCMS's lead to 8-0.

The Falcons then scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to clinch the victory via 10-run rule.

Maci Bielfeldt led off the inning with a double to right field before Makenzi Bielfeldt hit an infield single to put runners on the corners. Eckerty then hit a single to left field to send Maci Bielfeldt across home plate.

Pinch hitting for Moody, Hannah Hathaway sent Makenzi Bielfeldt across home plate with a base hit to center field. Leonard hit a ground ball on which Nuckols threw to Cosgrove to tag Eckerty out at home plate for the first out.

In the next at-bat, however, Schutte hit a single to right field to send Hathaway across home plate for the game-clinching run.

The Falcons went into Thursday's game on a winning streak. GCMS's win over PBL was their fourth in a row.

The Falcons' previous win -- Tuesday, April 17, over Tri-Valley -- improved their record in the Heart of Illinois Conference record to 4-1. GCMS will hope to stay hot as it hosts HOIC foe Fieldcrest on Friday.

“It's going to be a really tough game," Rubarts said. "They have good pitching and are solid all the way around. We're excited to get back out here tomorrow. Hopefully, we're going to get one more (HOIC win) tomorrow.”

The Panthers, meanwhile, will host Bismarck-Henning on Friday after having their three-game winning streak snapped.

“We're planning to win some more games before this is all said and done this year, but we ran into a buzzsaw there with Madi, and her hitters came alive, and they put the ball in play," Vaughn said. "We struggled in the middle of the game to field the ball. They earned it. They're doing the right things. That team is going to win a lot of ballgames. We're just going to keep working, and we're going to get some more wins before it's all said and done.”

GCMS 11, PBL 1

PBL 000 001 -- 1 2 5

GCMS 000 623 -- 11 16 3

W -- Madison Eberle, 6 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 15 K, BB. L -- Emily Adwell, 3.1 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

PBL (3-7) -- Baylee Cosgrove 2-3, R. Cassidi Nuckols RBI.

GCMS (5-3) -- Madison Eberle 3-4. Hannah Hathaway 1-1, RBI, R. Emily Clinton 1-3, 2 RBIs. Maci Bielfeldt 3-4, 2B, R. Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-4, 2 R. Dani Eckerty 1-4, RBI, R. Megan Moody 1-2, 2B, 2 R. Lauren Leonard 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Mady Schutte 1-3, RBI, R. Autumn Carter 1-3, 3 RBIs, R.