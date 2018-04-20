Kickoff date set for Ford County Special Olympics' 2018 bowling season

GIBSON CITY -- The 2018 season of Ford County’s Special Olympics Bowling team's first practice will be Thursday, May 3, at the Gibson Bowl in Gibson City at 6 p.m.

Bowlers will bowl 2-3 games at each practice. Each athlete will need to attend practices and bowl 12 games in order to have a 12-game average to register for the Area 8 Bowling tournament at the end of August.

Athletes must have an updated physical to participate in the tournament. If an athlete does not want to participate in the tournament, they are welcome to join the group for socializing.

Athletes and family members are all welcome to attend. Forms will be available for those who still need to sign up to participate.

The local chapter will pay for the games and shoe rental for 12 games. The bowling alley does not allow outside food or drink, so everyone is encouraged to bring a few dollars if they wish to purchase refreshments.

Athletes must be at least 8 years old. Location and times of practice will be determined and participants will be notified.

Anyone interested in more information can contact Mary Fairfield at 781-0762 or fairfield.mary@gcmsk12.org.