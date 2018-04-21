Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Track and Field

GCMS, PBL girls track teams compete at Lady Falcon Invite

Sat, 04/21/2018 - 4:06am
Lady Falcon Invite 2018
Lady Falcon Invite 2018
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Delanie Dykes runs in the 800-meter run during Friday’s Lady Falcon Invite.
GIBSON CITY -- As a team, GCMS placed sixth overall in the 16-team invite with a score of 36 while PBL finished seventh with a score of 35.
 
LADY FALCON INVITE
At Gibson City
Team scores
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 96; 2. Monticello, 93; 3. Eureka, 90; 4. Stanford Olympia, 40; 5. Bismarck-Henning, 38; 6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 36; 7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 35; 8. Clifton Central, 30; 9. St. Thomas More, 26.5; 10. Ridgeview, 25; 11. Lowpoint-Washburn, 24; 12. Fisher, 18; 13. Watseka, 16; 14. Urbana University, 11; 15. Danville Schlarman, 8; 16. LeRoy, 1.5.
