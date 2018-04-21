GCMS softball wins 2-1 in extra innings over Fieldcrest

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team bested Fieldcrest 2-1 in a 10-inning game on Friday.

Autumn Carter led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a single to center field before Madison Eberle -- who finished the game hitting 3-for-5 -- doubled to left field to put runners in scoring position.

Carter then crossed home plate on a walk-off sacrifice fly to right field hit by Emily Clinton.

"(It was a) very well-played softball game by all," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said.

Fieldcrest's Aubrey McNamara -- who hit 3-for-3 -- singled to center field to lead off the top of the 10th inning before advancing to second base on a wild pitch.

After Eberle struck out Emma Lorton, McNamara was tagged out at home plate on an infield single hit by Lexi Jochums. Eberle struck out Addie Goodrich to leave Jochums stranded.

Eberle pitched all 10 innings for the Falcons (6-3, 5-1 Heart of Illinois Conference), striking out 18 batters and walking one while allowing one earned run on nine hits.

Eberle led off the bottom of the third inning with a base hit to left field before Clinton singled to put runners on first and second base. With one out, Makenzi Bielfeldt sent Hannah Hathaway home with a bunt single to give GCMS a 1-0 lead.

Fieldcrest tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth inning as Alivia Tjaden hit a one-out double to left field before crossing home plate on a McNamara single to right field.

GCMS 2, Fieldcrest 1

FLD 000 010 000 0 -- 1 9 1

GCMS 001 000 000 1 -- 2 7 0

W -- Madison Eberle, 10 IP, 9 H, ER, 18 K, BB. L -- Emma Lorton, 9.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 11 K, 2 BB.

Fieldcrest -- Lexi Jochums 2-5. Addie Goodrich 1-5. Alivia Tjaden 1-3, 2B. Alayna Tjaden 1-4. Alyiah Fuchs 1-1, R. Aubrey McNamara 3-3, 2B, RBI.

GCMS (6-3, 5-1) -- Eberle 3-5, 2 2B. Hannah Hathaway R. Emily Clinton 1-5, RBI. Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-4, RBI. Dani Eckerty 1-4. Autumn Carter 1-4, R.