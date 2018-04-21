PBL Junior High School at Bulldog Invite (April 20, 2018)

JUNIOR HIGH
BULLDOG INVITE
At Mahomet
7th-grade boys
Team scores
1. Normal Chiddix, 86; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 85.83; 3. Mattoon, 83; 4. East Peoria Central, 50; 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 48.5; 6. Bloomington, 33.33; 7. Charleston, 30.33; 8. Tuscola East Prairie, 9.
100-meter dash
1. Gabe Zeigler-Harris (East Peoria Central) 12.2; 2. Quenton Rogers (Mahomet-Seymour) 13.1; 3. Ron McGettrick (Chiddix) 13.2; 4. Nathan McGuinn (East Peoria Central) 13.3; 5. Deangelo Hughey (Mahomet-Seymour) 13.6.
PBL results -- 9. Jonathan Craig, 14.1; T11. Kimarion Austin, 14.4.
200-meter dash
1. Gabe Zeigler-Harris (East Peoria Central) 25.9; 2. Sean Cole (Chiddix) 27.1; 3. Logan Blackburn (Mattoon) 27.4; 4. Caiden Pruett (Charleston) 27.7; 5. Miles Henkel (Bloomington) 27.8.
PBL results -- 11. Jonathan Craig, 29.0; 14. David King, 30.1.
400-meter dash
1. Sawyer Kirts (Mattoon) 1:01.7; 2. Jacob Waldinger (Mahomet-Seymour) 1:03.3; 3. Dalton Jones (PBL) 1:03.3; 4. Matthew Gray (East Peoria Central) 1:04.5; 5. Kyle Ross (Charleston) 1:04.7.
PBL results -- Jamison Lee, 1:09.5.
800-meter run
1. Tyler Cheley (Bloomington) 2:25.8; 2. Blake Wolters (Mahomet-Seymour) 2:26.4; 3. Noah Bricker (Chiddix) 2:30.9; 4. Matthew Gray (East Peoria Central) 2:36.7; 5. Ty Eastin (Mattoon) 2:37.3.
PBL results -- 10. Landen Barfield, 2:46.8; 12. Jake Swan, 2:51.4.
1,600-meter run
1. Matthew Gray (East Peoria Central) 5:15.1; 2. Gabe Difanis (Mahomet-Seymour) 5:16.1; 3. Noah Bricker (Chiddix) 5:27.9; 4. Brandon Creel (Mattoon) 5:29.2; 5. Tyler Cheley (Bloomington) 5:34.1.
PBL results -- 9. Landen Barfield, 5:55.9; 13. Sam Bice, 6:04.5.
110-meter hurdles
1. Logan Blackburn (Mattoon) 18.5; 2. Ron McGettrick (Chiddix) 19.3; 3. Xavier Edwards (Chiddix) 19.9; 4. Nick Golden (Mahomet-Seymour) 20.0; 5. Bryce Woofford (Mattoon) 20.4.
PBL results -- 6. Aiden Johnson, 20.6; 9. Ethan Donaldson, 23.2.
4x100 relay
1. Mattoon, 55.0; 2. Charleston, 56.8; 3. East Peoria Central, 57.8.
4x200 relay
1. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:19.3; 2. Normal Chiddix, 1:51.5; 3. Mattoon, 1:52.3; 4. Tuscola East Prairie, 1:58.8; 5. Charleston, 2:19.4.
4x400 relay
1. Mattoon, 4:17.5; 2. Normal Chiddix, 4:27.1; 3. PBL (Jonathan Craig, Nick Henderson, Aiden Johnson, Dalton Jones), 4:30.3; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 4:30.9; 5. East Peoria Central, 4:34.6.
High jump
1. Taeriek Grace (Mattoon) 4-9; 2. Ty Eastin (Mattoon) 4-8; 3. James Hess (Charleston) 4-8; 4. Nick Schuster (Charleston) 4-8; 5. Blake Wolters (Mahomet-Seymour) 4-6.
PBL results -- T6. Aiden Johnson, 4-6; T8. Jamison Lee, 4-4.
Long jump
1. Quenton Rogers (Mahomet-Seymour) 17-3 1/2; Ron McGettrick (Chiddix) 15-3; 3. Miles Henkel (Bloomington) 14-11 1/4; 4. Gibson Smith (Chiddix) 14-9 1/2; 5. Boston Broady (Tuscola East) 14-8 1/2.
PBL results -- 8. Aiden Johnson, 14-1; 9. David King, 13-5.
Shot put
1. Kendall Swanson (PBL) 39-5 1/2; 2. Kayden Snelling (PBL) 32-11 1/2; 3. Anthoney Deavers (Chiddix) 32-5; 3. Michael Reymond (Chiddix) 32-5; 5. Mikane Didier (Mahomet-Seymour) 31-8 1/2.
Discus
1. Kayden Snelling (PBL) 104-1 1/2; 2. Nicholas Harris (Mahomet-Seymour) 91-9; 3. Michael Raymond (Chiddix) 91-0 1/4; 4. Jordan Coombs (Mattoon) 89-6 1/4; 5. Chris Boyd (Tuscola East) 88-0 1/2.
PBL results -- 8. Aaron Kavajecz, 76-7 1/2.
Pole vault
1. Tyler Peterson (Bloomington) 8-0; 2. Valient Walsh (Mahomet-Seymour) 7-6; 3. Jack Bouse (PBL) 7-0; 4. Caden Ross (Mahomet-Seymour) 6-6; 4. Noah Misukonis (Bloomington) 6-6; 4. Caleb Oakley (Charleston) 6-6.
8th-grade boys
Team scores
1. Bloomington, 95; 2. Mattoon, 83; 3. Charleston, 80; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 52.5; 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 42.5; 6. Normal Chiddix, 42; 7. Tuscola East Prairie, 21; 8. East Peoria Central, 18.
100-meter dash
1. Walker Burns (Bloomington) 12.1; 2. Tishawn Thompson (Mattoon) 12.4; 3. Jeb Vanatta (Charleston) 12.6; 3. Sam Ferrar (Mattoon) 12.6; 5. Krish Patel (Tuscola East) 12.7.
PBL results -- 10. Tyler Smith, 13.5; 11. Landon Daniels, 13.6.
200-meter dash
1. Jeb Vanatta (Charleston) 24.8; 2. Isaiah Caldwell (Chiddix) 25.9; 3. Tristin Grayson (Bloomington) 26.1; 4. Nolan Nierenhausen (Mahomet-Seymour) 26.4; 5. Peyton Armstrong (Tuscola East) 26.7.
PBL results -- 12. Garrett Sanders, 29.6.
400-meter dash
1. Walker Burns (Bloomington) 55.5; 2. Tyler Lewis (Mahomet-Seymour) 58.8; 3. Om Patel (Bloomington) 59.7; 4. Logan Wallace (Tuscola East) 1:01.4; 5. Anthony Ramirez (Mahomet-Seymour) 1:02.0; 6. Jesse Barfield (PBL) 1:02.2; 7. Keagan Busboom (PBL) 1:02.8.
800-meter run
1. Ryder James (PBL) 2:19.3; 2. Trent Hettinger (Mattoon) 2:22.0; 3. Zack Gardner (Bloomington) 2:22.7; 4. Kyle Nofziger (Mahomet-Seymour) 2:23.7; 5. Chase Goodwin (Chiddix) 2:27.5.
1,600-meter run
1. Ryder James (PBL) 4:56.4; 2. Brock Davee (Mattoon) 5:13.6; 3. Trent Hettinger (Mattoon) 5:14.3; 4. Zack Gardner (Bloomington) 5:22.1; 5. Lucas Billingsley (East Peoria Central) 5:22.7.
110-meter hurdles
1. Herve Nzita (Bloomington) 17.1; 2. Cole Hagedorn (East Peoria Central) 17.2; 3. Zane Thomas (Bloomington) 17.9; 4. Jacob Flight (Charleston) 18.3; 5. 5. Tyler Lewis (Mahomet-Seymour) 18.7.
PBL results -- 7. Mason Bruns, 19.9.
4x100 relay
1. Charleston, 49.8; 2. Normal Chiddix, 50.9; 3. Mattoon, 53.5; 3. PBL (Mason Bruns, Cameron Grohler, Carson Rigsby, Max Rodriguez), 53.5; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 58.2.
4x200 relay
1. Normal Chiddix, 1:46.2; 2. East Peoria Central, 1:46.4; 3. Mahomet-seymour, 1:46.9; 4. Tuscola East Prairie, 1:47.5; 5. Charleston, 1:48.0.
4x400 relay
1. Charleston, 4:06.5; 2. PBL (Jesse Barfield, Keagan Busboom, Daniel Busby, Ryder James), 4:08.5; 3. Mattoon, 4:08.8; 4. Bloomington, 4:10.2; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 4:13.2.
High jump
1. Jacob Flight (Charleston) 5-7; 2. Nolan Nierenhausen (Mahomet-Seymour) 5-6; 3. Nate Melvin (Chiddix) 5-4; 4. Zac Stout (Charleston) 5-2; 4. Famious French (Bloomington) 5-2.
PBL results -- 7. Mason Bruns, 5-0.
Long jump
1. Tishawn Thompson (Mattoon) 18-1 1/2; 2. Wyatt Strader (Charleston) 17-6 1/2; 2. Isaiah Caldwell (Chiddix) 17-6 1/2; 4. Peyton Armstrong (Tuscola East) 17-3; 5. Buvinash Vinothasha (Bloomington) 16-0.
PBL results -- 8. Mason Bruns, 15-5 1/2.
Shot put
1. Jack Weltha (Bloomington) 44-7; 2. Wyatt Arndt (Mattoon) 44-4; 3. Sam Bradbury (Mattoon) 41-5 1/2; 4. Peyton Armstrong (Tuscola East) 40-6; 5. Tyus Jackson (Bloomington) 39-2 1/2.
PBL results -- 7. Brandon Knight, 37-0 1/4; 13. Kobe Sefrhans, 29-1.
Discus
1. Jack Weltha (Bloomington) 152-1; 2. Sam Garber (Mahomet-Seymour) 122-3; 3. Sam Bradbury (Mattoon) 115-8; 4. Wyatt Arndt (Mattoon) 110-4; 5. Ty Zindars (Mahomet-Seymour) 105-10.
PBL results -- 7. Brandon Knight, 97-0; 12. Evan Donaldson, 73-4.
Pole vault
1. Jack Nelson (Charleston) 9-0; 2. Seth Shire (Charleston) 8-0; 2. Cameron Grohler (PBL) 8-0; 4. Johnathon Novotny (Bloomington) 7-6; 5. Mitchell Gilbert (Mahomet-Seymour) 7-0; 5. Tyler Smith (PBL) 7-0.
7th-grade girls
Team scores
1. Bloomington, 82; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 74; 3. Normal Chiddix, 70; 4. Mattoon, 49; 4. Charleston, 49; 6. Tuscola East Prairie, 35. 7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 34; 8. East Peoria Central, 28.
100-meter dash
1. Alicia Triplett (Charleston) 13.5; 2. Shamajae (Chiddix) 13.9; 3. Emma Buerskens (Charleston) 14.22; 4. Piper Sanders (Mattoon) 14.27; 5. Amber Kitchens (Bloomington) 14.3.
200-meter dash
1. Karlie Ruoss (Mahomet-Seymour) 29.5; 2. Ava Novack (Chiddix) 29.71; 3. Ashley Jobe (Mattoon) 29.75; 4. Averi Garrett (PBL) 30.0; 5. Izzy Wilcox (Tuscola East) 30.5.
400-meter dash
1. Mia Hausmann (Tuscola East) 1:06.4; 2. Kerrigan Vandel (East Peoria Central) 1:07.3; 3. Makaya Phillips (Bloomington) 1:07.6; 4. Abigail Ziemer (Chiddix) 1:08.0; 5. Olivia Corson (Chiddix) 1:09.0.
PBL results -- 8. Jordyn Goss, 1:12.1; 15. Aubree Gooden, 1:24.4.
800-meter run
1. Alondra Ortiz-Silva (Bloomington) 2:43.4; 2. Abby Bunting (Mahomet-Seymour) 2:44.4; 3. Olivia Corson (Chiddix) 2:45.8; 4. Trixie Johnson (PBL) 2:46.4; 5. Ella Scott (Mahomet-Seymour) 2:46.8.
PBL results -- 7. Morgan Uden, 2:56.3.
1,600-meter run
1. Kerrigan Vandel (East Peoria Central) 5:30.5; 2. Olivia Corson (Chiddix) 5:54.1; 3. Raegan Kaeb (Bloomington) 5:57.2; 4. Alondra Ortiz-Silva (Bloomington) 6:09.2; 5. Erinne Johnson (Mattoon) 6:11.7; 6. Alexis Putnam (PBL) 6:13.3.
100-meter hurdles
1. Ava Novack (Chiddix) 18.5; 2. Alicia Triplett (Charleston) 18.9; 3. Lydia Jankowiak (Bloomington) 19.1; 4. Brynlee May (Bloomington) 19.2; 5. Jaiden Erickson (East Peoria Central) 20.6.
PBL results -- 7. Brooke Kleinert, 20.8; 10. Jordyn Goss, 20.98.
4x100 relay
1. Charleston, 56.4; 2. Mattoon, 56.7; 3. Normal Chiddix, 1:01.3; 4. East Peoria Central, 1:02.8; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:03.5.
4x200 relay
1. Tuscola East Prairie, 2:02.1; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:02.7; 3. Bloomington, 2:03.7; 4. PBL (Averi Garrett, Ava King, Brooke Kleinert, Estrella Landeros), 2:07.5; 5. Charleston, 2:12.4.
4x400 relay
1. Bloomington, 4:40.4; 2. Tuscola East Prairie, 4:51.1; 3. Normal Chiddix, 4:59.1; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 5:00.5; 5. East Peoria Central, 5:01.7; 6. PBL (Jordyn Goss, Brooke Kleinert, Estrella Landeros, Bailey Luebchow), 5:04.8.
High jump
1. Grace Rodebaugh (Mahomet-Seymour) 4-8; 2. Lily Ghere (Mattoon) 4-6; 3. Brynlee May (Bloomington) 4-6; 4. Laney Bryant (Charleston) 4-6; 5. Elizabeth Enlow (Mattoon) 4-4.
PBL results -- T10. Brooke Kleinert, 3-10.
Long jump
1. Amber Kitchens (Bloomington) 13-7; 2. Averi Garrett (PBL) 13-6 1/2; 3. Elizabeth Enlow (Mattoon) 13-0 3/4; 4. Laney Bryant (Charleston) 12-9; 5. Samantha Johnson (Mahomet-Seymour) 12-5 1/2.
PBL results -- 10. Trixie Johnson, 11-9 1/2.
Shot put
1. Savannah Orgeron (Mahomet-Seymour) 30-8; 2. Cheynne Cunningham (Mattoon) 25-3 1/2; 3. Emily Robidoux (PBL) 24-10 1/2; 4. Raegan Sims (Charleston) 23-6; 5. Harley Woodard (Tuscola East) 23-4.
PBL results -- 13. Leah Eyre, 15-6.
Discus
1. Savannah Orgeron (Mahomet-Seymour) 84-10 1/2; 2. Stephanie Hansing (Chiddix) 77-2; 3. Emily Robidoux (PBL) 67-10; 4. Aurora Kiamana (Chiddix) 63-3 1/2; 5. Cheynne Cunningham (Mattoon) 62-2 1/2.
PBL results -- 12. Leah Eyre, 44-0 1/2.
Pole vault
1. Alondra Ortiz-Silva (Bloomington) 6-6; 2. Alayna Dewitt (Mahomet-Seymour) 6-0.
8th-grade girls
Team scores
1. Mahomet-Seymour, 88; 2. Bloomington, 86; 3. Mattoon, 84; 4. Charleston, 59; 5. Normal Chiddix, 37; 6. East Peoria Central, 36; 7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 25; 8. Tuscola East Prairie, 2.
100-meter dash
1. Tatum Eads (East Peoria Central) 13.1; 2. Jenaya Carter (Mattoon) 13.3; 3. Bethany Ramos (Bloomington) 13.8; 4. Jeniya Brooks (Bloomington) 13.9; 5. Imani Ellis-Banks (Chiddix) 13.93.
PBL results -- 11. Macie Wright, 15.0; 15. Janel Sellek, 16.6.
200-meter dash
1. Jeniya Brooks (Bloomington) 29.1; 2. Bethany Ramos (Bloomington) 29.3; 3. Tanaya Mack (East Peoria Central) 30.2; 4. Imani Ellis-Banks (Chiddix) 30.7; 5. Chloe Jobe (Mattoon) 31.0.
PBL results -- 6. Macie Wright, 31.3; 15. Janel Sellek, 35.6.
400-meter dash
1. Hope Johnson (PBL) 1:05.4; 2. Sage Owen (Mattoon) 1:06.5; 3. Tatum Eads (East Peoria Central) 1:06.9; 4. Cayla Koerner (Mahomet-Seymour) 1:07.3; 5. Kyra Rivera (Chiddix) 1:09.2.
PBL results -- 13. Ellie Paul, 1:22.2.
800-meter run
1. Chloe Allen (Mahomet-Seymour) 2:40.8; 2. Klein Powell (Mahomet-Seymour) 2:41.1; 3. Lauren Gardner (Bloomington) 2:42.8; 4. Nayan Mallubhotla (Bloomington) 2:46.4; 5. Sophie Kattenbracker (Charleston) 2:53.1.
PBL results -- 10. Mackenzie Swan, 3:07.3; 11. Cadence Neal, 3:07.7.
1,600-meter run
1. Elizabeth Sims (Mahomet-Seymour) 5:56.4; 2. Lauren Gardner (Bloomington) 6:04.1; 3. Emily Bednar (Mahomet-Seymour) 6:08.5; 4. Tressa Tucker (East Peoria Central) 6:23.3; 5. Claire Fitzgerald (Chiddix) 6:28.1
PBL results -- 9. Mackenzie Swan, 6:45.2; 12. Cadence Neal, 7:00.5.
100-meter hurdles
1. Faith Niebrugge (Mattoon) 18.7; 2. Hannah Taylor (Charleston) 19.6; 3. Amaya Francom (Mahomet-Seymour) 20.5; 4. Callie Long (Mattoon) 21.3; 5. E.J. Bickford (Charleston) 21.7.
4x100 relay
1. Charleston, 56.2; 2. East Peoria Central, 57.7; 3. Normal Chiddix, 58.7; 4. Mattoon, 1:01.8; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:04.6.
4x200 relay
1. Mattoon, 2:00.1; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:01.9; 3. Normal Chiddix, 2:03.9; 4. Charleston, 2:13.5.
4x400 relay
1. Mahomet-Seymour, 4:49.5; 2. Bloomington, 4:57.4; 3. Charleston, 5:06.9; 4. Normal Chiddix, 5:12.6; 5. East Peoria Central, 5:16.8.
High jump
1. Hannah Taylor (Charleston) 4-8; 2. Aly Fulton (Chiddix) 4-6; 3. Maddie Williams (Charleston) 4-2.
Long jump
1. Jenaya Carter (Mattoon) 15-0 1/2; 2. Anabelle Baybordi (Bloomington) 13-1 1/2; 3. Marissa Hilt (Bloomington) 12-11 1/2; 4. Chloe Jobe (Mattoon) 12-7 1/2; 5. Grace Larson (Mahomet-Seymour) 12-4 3/4.
Shot put
1. Haley Peterson (Mattoon) 29-9; 2. Maddison Hopkins (Bloomington) 28-11; 3. Makenna Ecker (PBL) 28-4 1/2; 4. Kattie Hernandez (Mattoon) 27-10; 5. Cassie Schwarzentraub (Mahomet-Seymour) 23-9 1/2.
Discus
1. Cassie Schwarzentraub (Mahomet-Seymour) 86-10 1/2; 2. Makenna Ecker (PBL) 80-3; 3. Haley Peterson (Mattoon) 74-10; 4. Elle Long (Charleston) 74-7 1/2; 5. Faith Niebrugge (Mattoon) 62-5 1/2.
Pole vault
1. Cece Abramson (Mahomet-Seymour) 10-7; 2. Marissa hilt (Bloomington) 7-0; 3. Tesa Brown (Charleston) 6-6.
