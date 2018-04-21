PBL softball loses 9-7 to Bismarck-Henning

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 9-7 Friday to Bismarck-Henning.

The Panthers (3-8) led 1-0 after one inning after Cassidi Nuckols hit a two-out double to left field in the bottom of the first inning before Sindra Gerdes sent her home with a base hit to center field.

In the bottom of the third inning, PBL scored three runs to tie the game at 4-4.

Kelbie Hayden and Kayla Adwell -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-3 -- each singled and Christina White drew a walk to load the bases before SkyLer Eaker crossed home plate on a walk drawn by Baylee Cosgrove. Jaden Bender then sent Adwell and White home with a base hit to left field.

Maddy Foellner led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home run to center field to cut PBL's deficit to 8-5.

The Panthers scored two runs in the sixth inning to cut their deficit to 8-7. Cosgrove reached base on an error before advancing to second base on a passed ball, stealing third base and scoring on another passed ball.

After Nuckols and Gerdes walked, Nuckols crossed home plate on a passed ball. Nuckols took the loss on the mound for PBL, allowing nine runs -- five earned -- on 14 hits and no walks while striking out a batter.

Bismarck-Henning 9, PBL 7

BH 000 440 1 -- 9 14 2

PBL 100 312 x -- 7 9 2

L -- Cassidi Nuckols, 7 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 5 ER, K, 0 BB.

Bismarck-Henning -- Johnson 3-4, HR, 4 RBIs, R. Myers 4-4, 2 R. Harris 1-4, HR, RBI, R. Davis 2-4, 3 R. Edwards 1-4, RBI, 2 R. Majonnice 2 RBIs.

PBL (3-8) -- Kayla Adwell 2-3, R. Maddy Foellner 1-4, HR, RBI, R. Nuckols 1-3, 2B, 2 R. Sindra Gerdes 1-2, RBI. Jaden Bender 1-5, 2 RBIs. Baylee Cosgrove 1-4, RBI. Kelbie Hayden 1-4. SkyLer Eaker R. Christina White 1-3, R.