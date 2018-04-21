PBL's Muller sets long-jump record, relays finish first at Unity Boys Invitational

Unity's Dawson Kaiser (left) edges out Warrensburg-Latham's Dionte Lewis in the fourth and final heat of the 100 Meter Dash. Unity Boys Track Invite, Friday, April 20, 2018, Unity High School, Tolono.

TOLONO -- Jonathan Muller of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track and field team set a meet record in the long jump on Friday.

With a leap of 20-11 1/2, Muller broke the Unity Boys Invitational's long-jump record.

Muller also finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.06 seconds and third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.11 seconds Teammate Dylan Polson finished 24th with a time of 12.81 seconds in the 100-meter race.

Muller was also part of a PBL 4x200 relay team, along with Riley Cuppernell, T.J. Jones and Garrett Bachtold, finished second in the Division-I race with a time of 1:36.98. In the Division-II race, Hobert Skinner, Zac Jayne, Connor Beland and Curtis Phillips finished fifth with a time of 1:45.43.

The Panthers' 4x400 relay team (Jordan Giese, Tanner Longest, Alec St. Julien and Riley Cuppernell) finished first in the Division-I race with a time of 3:38.19. Nik Schnabel, Cody Winter, Trevor Morse and Zac Jayne combined to form another PBL 4x400 relay team that finished sixth in the Division-II race with a time of 4:03.42.

The Panthers placed first in the 4x800 relay as well. Kody Harrison, Alec St. Julien, Nik Schnabel and Jordan Giese combined to finish with a time of 8:54.04.

Garrett Bachtold finished second in the pole vault with a height of 13-0.

Harrison finished third in the mile run with a time of 4:43.6 while Ashton Goss finished 16th with a time of 5:36.66.

Jake Rich finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 45-3 while Zak Babcock placed sixth with a toss of 41-10 1/2. Rich also placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 123-7 while Keegan Lantz finished 10th with a toss of 107-0.

Kris Hewerdine placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.62 while Curtis Phillips finished 10th with a time of 50 seconds.

Hewerdine also finished seventh in the 110-meter hurdles varsity race with a time of 18.08 seconds. Phillips finished sixth in the junior varsity race with a time of 19.39 seconds.

The Panthers' 4x100 relay team (Hobert Skinner, Zac Jayne, Connor Beland and Curtis Phillips) finished fifth in the Division-II race with a time of 49.49 seconds.

T.J. Jones finished seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 38-0 1/2.

Kyle Price finished 10th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:51.41.

Cody Winter finished 14th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.21 seconds.

Adam McMullin placed 15th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:39.2.

UNITY BOYS INVITATIONAL

At Tolono

100-meter dash

1. Dawson Kaiser (Unity) 10.91; 2. Diondre Lewis (Warrensburg-Latham) 11.05; 3. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 11.11; 4. Lee Zimmerman (Prairie Central) 11.38; 5. Treven Lewis (Rantoul) 11.46.

PBL results -- 24. Dylan Polson, 12.81.

200-meter dash

1. Diondre Lewis (Warrensburg-Latham) 22.86; 2. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 23.06; 3. Dawson Kaiser (Unity) 23.43; 4. Keegan Zack (Watseka) 23.61; 5. Lee Zimmerman (Prairie Central) 23.81.

400-meter dash

1. Diondre Lewis (Warrensburg-Latham) 50.78; 2. Kaleb Harshbarger (St. Joseph-Ogden) 54.14; 3. Jerry Harper (Rantoul) 54.32; 4. Wyatt Steidinger (Prairie Central) 54.85; 5. Kayon Cunningham (Rantoul) 55.16.

PBL results -- 14. Cody Winter, 59.21.

800-meter run

1. Owen Temeus (Warrensburg-Latham) 2:08.76; 2. Kaden Canales (Uni High) 2:11.09; 3. Max Stauffer (Clinton) 2:11.79; 4. Ty Brennan (Clinton) 2:13.89; 5. Ian Clapper (St. Thomas More) 2:14.26.

PBL results -- 15. Adam McMullin, 2:39.2.

1,600-meter run

1. Trey Houmes (Hoopeston Area) 4:42; 2. Cameron Woodard (Unity) 4:42.88; 3. Kody Harrison (PBL) 4:43.6; 4. Wyatt Wolfersberger (St. Joseph-Ogden) 4:45.8; 5. Elijah Hall (Rantoul) 4:47.45.

PBL results -- 16. Ashton Goss, 5:36.66.

3,200-meter run

1. Aryan Lalwani (Uni High) 10:03.15; 2. Cameron Woodard (Unity) 10:04.68; 3. Braden Pridemore (St. Joseph-Ogden) 10:23.67; 4. Jarrett Cox (Unity) 10:42.92; 5. Brandon Mattsey (St. Joseph-Ogden) 10:55.6.

PBL results -- 10. Kyle Price, 11:51.41.

110-meter hurdles (varsity)

1. Steven Migut (Unity) 14.65; 2. Aidan Krieger (Prairie Central) 15.1; 3. Donnell Robertson (Rantoul) 15.69; 4. Josh Henderson (Warrensburg-Latham) 16.84; 5. Hanson Rieches (St. Joseph-Ogden) 17.26.

PBL results -- 7. Kris Hewerdine, 18.08.

110-meter hurdles (junior varsity)

1. Kaden King (Prairie Central) 17.0; 2. Dailen Loveless (Prairie Central) 17.35; 3. Brodee Herman (Hoopeston Area) 18.32; 4. Luke Zech (Rantoul) 18.5; 5. Cameron Green (Clinton) 18.67; 6. Curtis Phillips (PBL) 19.39.

300-meter hurdles

1. Steven Migut (Unity) 40.7; 2. Aidan Krieger (Prairie Central) 41.53; 3. Jorden Tedford (Warrensburg-Latham) 45.04; 4. Donnell Robertson (Rantoul) 45.19; 5. Kris Hewerdine (PBL) 45.62.

PBL results -- 10. Curtis Phillips, 50.0.

4x100 relay (Division 1)

1. Unity, 43.68; 2. Rantoul, 44.31; 3. Watseka, 46.0; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 46.08; 5. Prairie Central, 47.03.

4x100 relay (Division 2)

1. Rantoul, 45.49; 2. Prairie Central, 46.79; 3. Unity, 48.19; 4. Clinton, 49.16; 5. PBL (Hobert Skinner, Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Curtis Phillips), 49.49.

4x200 relay (Division 1)

1. Watseka, 1:36.65; 2. PBL (Riley Cuppernell, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones, Garrett Bachtold), 1:36.98; 3. Rantoul, 1:37.0; 4. Unity, 1:38.27; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:39.13.

4x200 relay (Division 2)

1. Prairie Central, 1:38.07; 2. Rantoul, 1:38.61; 3. Unity, 1:41.89; 4. Clinton, 1:44.46; 5. PBL (Hobert Skinner, Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Curtis Phillips), 1:45.43.

4x400 relay (Division 1)

1. PBL (Jordan Giese, Tanner Longest, Alec St. Julien, Riley Cuppernell), 3:38.19; 2. Rantoul, 3:38.94; 3. St. Jsoeph-Ogden, 3:46.55; 4. Watseka, 3:48; 5. Prairie Central, 3:48.69.

4x400 relay (Division 2)

1. Prairie Central, 3:49.19; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 3:51.11; 3. Clinton, 3:58.63; 4. Rantoul, 4:00.45; 5. Watseka, 4:03.38; 6. PBL (Nik Schnabel, Cody Winter, Trevor Morse, Zac Jayne), 4:03.42.

4x800 relay

1. PBL (Kody Harrison, Alec St. Julien, Nik Schnabel, Jordan Giese), 8:54.04; 2. LeRoy, 9:14.91; 3. Hoopeston Area, 9:16.33; 4. Rantoul, 9:17.33; 5. Warrensburg-Latham, 9:25.6.

High jump

1. Jonathan Decker (Unity) 6-4; 2. Austin Rauch (Clinton) 6-4; 3. Jorden Tedford (Warrensburg-Latham) 6-2; 4. Levi Williams (Unity) 6-0; 5. Jake Bachtold (Prairie Central) 5-8.

Long jump

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 20-11 1/2; 2. Dawson Kaiser (Unity) 20-0 1/2; 3. Makail Stanley (Argenta-Oreana) 19-0 1/2; 4. Austin Rauch (Clinton) 19-0 1/2; 5. Levi Williams (Unity) 18-11 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Keegan Zack (Watseka) 42-0; 2. Jorden Tedford (Warrensburg-Latham) 39-3 1/2; 3. Drew Hagen (Watseka) 38-9 1/2; 4. Jonathan Decker (Unity) 38-6 1/2; 5. J.T. Wheeler (Unity) 38-4 1/2.

PBL results -- 7. T.J. Jones, 38-0 1/2.

Shot put

1. Zach Matson (Prairie Central) 49-1; 2. Donnell Robertson (Rantoul) 47-3; 3. Rusty Kuhlmann (Watseka) 46-8; 4. Jake Rich (PBL) 45-3; 5. Seth Westfall (Clinton) 42-10; 6. Zak Babcock (PBL) 41-10 1/2.

Discus

1. Zach Matson (Prairie Central) 134-8; 2. Hayden Knott (St. Joseph-Ogden) 133-4; 3. Seth Westfall (Clinton) 132-10; 4. Rusty Kuhlmann (Watseka) 125-4; 5. Jake Rich (PBL) 123-7.

PBL results -- 10. Keegan Lantz, 107-0.

Pole vault

1. Chandler Ifft (Prairie Central) 13-6; 2. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 13-0; 3. Nolan Peacock (St. Joseph-Ogden) 11-6; 4. Josh Henderson (Warrensburg-Latham) 8-6; 5. Beau Marquis (Warrensburg-Latham) 8-6.