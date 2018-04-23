Dalaney Rogers hits walk-off single for PBL softball in 8-7 win over Heritage

PBL’s Dalaney Rogers drives in the game-winning run with a hit during the seventh inning of Monday’s game against Heritage.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team won in walk-off fashion via 8-7 score over Heritage on Monday.

Dalaney Rogers drove in the winning run for PBL (4-8) via single in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs and the bases loaded.

"I was just so proud of the girls for battling from the start of that game to the finish," PBL head coach Kelli Vaughn said. "This is why we’re working hard. We’re starting to put more complete games together and we’re competing. The experience that these young kids are getting at this level is just going to continue to make us better. It was a good win for us tonight."

Kelbie Hayden led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single to center field before advancing to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Mallorie Ecker.

Another single hit by Christina White to center field put runners on the corners before Heritage head coach Greg Immke -- who is also Shelby Brooks' father -- opted to intentionally walk Baylee Cosgrove to load the bases.

Rogers, who entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and who used to attend school in the Heritage district, hit a hard ground ball to right field to send Hayden across home plate for the game-winning run.

"I was so happy for her when she got that big hit because she works hard and always has such a great attitude," Vaughn said. "It’s something she’ll always remember."

The Panthers started the game with a 3-0 deficit after one inning. After throwing 15 pitches, and facing only four battters, Cassidi Nuckols -- who allowed three unearned runs on one hit and one walk -- was relieved on the mound by Emily Adwell.

Adwell would be credited with the win on the mound as she allowed four runs -- two earned -- on 10 hits and no walks while striking out three batters.

"Quite frankly, I’m not sure I’ve ever done that so quickly. It wasn’t that (Nuckols) was pitching poorly. It was that we had already made two errors behind her, and we are just better defensively when she’s at shortstop," Vaughn said.

"Emily came in and got us out of a jam, and pitched great under adverse weather conditions."

The Panthers tied the game by scoring three runs in the second inning.

Maddy Foellner singled to center field and Hayden reached base on an error before Kayla Adwell sent both runners across home plate with a base hit to right field.

White singled with two outs before crossing home plate on a triple hit to right field by Cosgrove.

Heritage's Aliya Holleman tripled to right field with two outs in the top of the fourth inning before Emilee Coffin sent her home with a single to left field.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, PBL tied the game again at 4-4 as Ecker hit a two-out single to left field and White reached base on an error before Cosgrove sent Ecker home with a base hit to center field.

After Skyler Chestnut hit an RBI single to center field to give Heritage a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning, PBL's Sindra Gerdes walked and stole second and third base before crossing home plate on a Hayden groundout to knot the game at 5-5.

Coffin lined a two-RBI base hit to center field as Heritage reclaimed the lead at 7-5 in the top of the sixth inning before the Panthers tied the game again with two runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth.

Ecker and White each walked before advancing to scoring position on a passed ball. Cosgrove then sent both runners across home plate with a single to center field.

"This was one of those games where we didn’t play our best defensively, but every time Heritage put runs on the board, we answered," Vaughn said.

"It was a fun game to coach because, despite the rain falling the entire game, we were able to execute some strategy tonight. We stole some bases and got some bunts down and we had different kids really step up tonight."

Cosgrove finished the game hitting 3-for-4 while White went 2-for-3 and Ecker, Kayla Adwell, Hayden, Foellner, Nuckols and Rogers each produced a hit.

"Baylee continues to hit the heck out of the ball, but Maddy, Kelbie, Kayla, Mallorie and Christina all came up with some timely hits for us in the 5-9 slots in the order," Vaughn said.

"We started six freshmen, three sophomores and a senior tonight, and we’re just going to continue to get better. These kids aren’t afraid, and they will battle night-in and night-out."

PBL 8, Heritage 7

HER 300 112 0 -- 7 11 2

PBL 030 112 1 -- 8 11 6

W -- Emily Adwell, 7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. L -- Gracyn Allen, 6.2 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 6 K, 4 BB.

Heritage -- G. Allen 3-5, 2 R. A. Holleman 3-5, RBI, 3 R. E. Coffin 2-3, 2 RBIs.

PBL (4-8) -- Baylee Cosgrove 3-4, 3B, 4 RBIs. Christina White 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Mallorie Ecker 1-1, 2 R. Kayla Adwell 1-4, 2 RBIs. Kelbie Hayden 1-4, RBI, 2 R. Maddy Foellner 1-4, R. Sindra Gerdes R. Cassidi Nuckols 1-4. Dalaney Rogers 1-2, RBI.