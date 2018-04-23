GCMS softball ties 2-2 with Heyworth

GIBSON CITY -- Monday's Heart of Illinois Conference softball game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Heyworth was called due to rain after the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied at 2-2.

Madison Eberle had nine strikeouts for GCMS (6-3-1, 5-1-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) while allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks. Heyworth's Adyson Slayback fanned 10 batters while yielding two runs -- one earned -- on four hits and no walks.

Eberle also hit 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and a run scored. The Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Eberle doubled before crossing home plate on an Emily Clinton single to left field.

Heyworth took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning via RBI singles hit by Slayback and Claire Martens.

In the bottom of the sixth, however, GCMS tied the game as Eberle hit a lead off single before advancing to second base on a passed ball, stealing third base and crossing home plate as Maci Bielfeldt reached base on an error.

GCMS 2, Heyworth 2

HEY 000 002 0 -- 2 4 1

GCMS 100 001 0 -- 2 4 1

Heyworth pitching -- Adyson Slayback, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 10 K, 0 BB. GCMS pitching -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 9 K, 2 BB.

Heyworth -- Maddia Quattro 2-3, R. Slayback 1-3, RBI, R. Claire Martens 1-3, RBI.

GCMS (6-3-1, 5-1-1) -- Madison Eberle 3-3, 2 2B, R. Hannah Hathaway R. Emily Clinton 1-3, RBI. Maci Bielfeldt RBI.