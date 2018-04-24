GCMS girls track and field team takes first place in home meet

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls track and field team won a meet it hosted on Monday.

The Falcons claimed a first-place finish with a score of 140 in the six-team meet, followed by Bismarck-Henning with 135 points.

Delanie and Michaela Dykes finished first and fourth, respectively, in the 400-meter dash with times of 1:01.07 and 1:06.01.

Delanie Dykes also finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.6 while Leah Martin finished third with a time of 2:51.85 and Kennedy Fanson placed fourth with a time of 2:56.15.

Martin, Gabby Dammkoehler and Jacey Goin finished in the top three among five participants in the 3,200-meter run with times of 13:46.08, 13:56.28 and 15:10, respectively.

Payton Beach finished first in the pole vault with a height of 6-6.

The GCMS 4x100 relay team (Kennedy Fanson, Delanie Dykes, Haley Brown and Megan Meunier) finished second with a time of 55.5 seconds.

Michaela Dykes finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:17.2, followed by Martin (third, 6:34.56), Dammkoehler (fourth, 6:36) and Scout Rouley (sixth, 7:51).

Abigail Sizemore finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 55.15 seconds while Goin placed fourth with a time of 59.97 seconds. Sizemaore also finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.5 seconds.

Claire Retherford finished second in the discus with a throw of 99-5, followed by Ryleigh Brown (10th, 50-3), Rachel Zheng (12th, 48-5) and Emma Swanson (14th, 44-7).

The GCMS 4x800 relay team (Abigail Sizemore, Isabel Eichelberger, Kylee Mueller and Scout Rouley) finished third with a time of 12:37.98.

Fanson finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 31.11 seconds while Haley Brown finished sixth with a time of 32.2 seconds, Payton Beach placed 10th with a time of 34.68 seconds and Rachel Quinley finished 14th with a time of 39.5 seconds.

Michaela Dykes finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.7 seconds, followed by Brown (sixth, 14.79), Goin (seventh, 14.8) and Megan Meunier (ninth, 14.95).

Retherford finished fifth with a throw of 28-5, followed by Ryleigh Brown (sixth, 26-11), Zheng (ninth, 22-5 1/2) and Swanson (14th, 17-10 1/2).

Megan Meunier finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 13-4.

One of GCMS's 4x200 relay teams (Payton Beach, Gabby Dammkoehler, Haley Brown and Ryleigh Brown) finished fifth with a time of 2:09.96 while the other (Rachel Quinley, Kylee Mueller, Isabel Eichelberger and Scout Rouley) finished sixth with a time of 2:27.29.

In the 4x400 relay, GCMS had four relay teams. The Falcons finished fourth ((Jacey Goin, Claire Retherford, Gabby Dammkoehler and Scout Rouley) with a time of 5:07.12, fifth (Sierra Hileman, Megan Meuner, Rachel Quinley and Hattie Parsons) with a time of 5:28.44, sixth (Abigail Sizemore, Leah Martin, Rachel Zheng, Isabel Eichelberger) with a time of 5:28.65 and seventh (Michaela Dykes, Payton Beach, Kylee Mueller and Ryleigh Brown) with a time of 5:34.9.

On the boys' side, GCMS finished fourth with a score of 94.

Caleb Bleich finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.4 seconds while Ethan Kasper and Austin Spiller finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 25.83 and 26.11 seconds and Cullen Neal placed seventh with a time of 27.36 seconds.

Tyler Ricks placed first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:07.51, followed by Manny Portal (fifth, 5:55.86), Ethan Freehill (sixth, 5:56.05) and Ashton O'Dell (ninth, 6:43.19).

Ricks also finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.32 while Remi Astronomo finished ninth with a time of 2:34.53.

Bleich also placed first in the high jump with a leap of 5-8.

Two GCMS 4x200 relay teams finished in the top three, led by the tandem of Bleich, Ryland Holt, Spiller and Ricks, which finished first with a time of 1:36.99. Marcus Baillie, Lance Livingston, Ethan Kasper and Spencer Meenen finished third with a time of 1:43.43.

In the pole vault, Cullen Neal, Alex Freehill and Alex Killian finished first, second and third, respectively, with heights of 7-6, 6-6 and 6-0.

Bleich finished second in the long jump with a leap of 20-8 1/2 while Ethan Kasper finished seventh with a leap of 15-6 3/4 and Brodie Doman placed 10th with a jump of 13-2 1/2.

In the 4x800 relay, GCMS (Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Ashton O'Dell, Manny Portal) finished third with a time of 10:50.7.

Isaiah Chatman finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.05 seconds. He also placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.52 seconds while Spiller finished sixth with a time of 52.1 seconds.

The GCMS 4x100 relay team (Marcus Baillie, Isaiah Chatman, Lance Livingston and Ethan Kasper) finished fifth with a time of 48.65 seconds.

One of GCMS's 4xr00 relay teams (Spencer Meenen, Cullen Neal, Alex Freehill and Manny Portal) finished fifth with a time of 4:27.56 while the other (Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Ashton O'Dell and Caleb Dunham) finished sixth with a time of 4:43.76.

Holt finished sixth with a time of 54.75 seconds in the 200-meter dash while Neal placed ninth with a time of 1:00.94, followed by Meenen (10th, 1:01.6) and Alex Freehill (14th, 1:05.82).

Ryan Shambrook finished seventh in the shot put with a throw of 33-6, followed by Owen Duke (ninth, 33-4), Mitchell Meenen (14th, 29-5), Skyler Nieman (17th, 26-10) and Aaron Spears (18th, 26-5).

Duke finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 100-5, followed by Shambrook (10th, 86-11), Mitchell Meenen (11th, 85-11) and Aaron Spears (19th, 58-9).

Livingston finished 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.66 seconds.

At Gibson City

BOYS

Team scores

1. Bismarck-Henning, 142; 2. Ridgeview, 132; 3. Prairie Central 96; 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 94; 5. Danville Schlarman, 30; 6. Milford/Cissna Park, 24.

100-meter dash

1. Tate Walcott (RID) 11.61; 2. Travis Lappin (BH) 11.92; 3. Caleb Lahey (BH) 11.99; 4. Shannon Downing (BH) 12.03; 5. Connor Haab (PC) 12.15.

GCMS results -- 10. Lance Livingston, 12.66.

200-meter dash

1. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 23.4; 2. Alex Brock (RID) 24.54; 3. Ethan Kasper (GCMS) 25.83; 4. Austin Spiller (GCMS) 26.11; 5. Noah Gomez (BH) 26.28.

GCMS results -- 7. Cullen Neal, 27.36.

400-meter dash

1. Tate Walcott (RID) 52.45; 2. Alex Brock (RID) 53.26; 3. Travis Lappin (BH) 53.73; 4. Shannon Downing (BH) 54.29; 5. Zach Cavinder (RID) 54.68.

GCMS results -- 6. Ryland Holt, 54.75; 9. Cullen Neal, 1:00.94; 10. Spencer Meenen, 1:01.6; 14. Alex Freehill, 1:05.82.

800-meter run

1. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 2:13.32; 2. Gabe Martinez (BH) 2:14.65; 3. Kevin Clapp (BH) 2:14.65; 4. Andy Craig (SCH) 2:21.93; 5. Austin Swiech (PC) 2:31.91.

GCMS results -- 9. Remi Astronomo, 2:24.53.

1,600-meter run

1. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 5:07.51; 2. Gabe Martinez (BH) 5:38.05; 3. Kevin Clapp (BH) 5:47.03; 4. Colin Schaumburg (BH) 5:49.09; 5. Manny Portal (GCMS), 5:55.86.

GCMS results -- 6. Ethan Freehill, 5:56.05; 9. Ashton O'Dell, 6:43.19.

3,200-meter run

1. Mike Dowling (RID) 12:11.56; 2. Jack Girouard (SCH) 12:58.76; 3. Jake Bachtold (PC) 13:27.91; 4. Alex Hagley (BH) 13:28.97; 5. Zac Smith (BH) 13:49.75.

110-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (RID) 15.13; 2. Aidan Krieger (PC) 16.22; 3. Chase Benjamin (BH) 16.93; 4. Isaiah Chatman (GCMS) 18.05; 5. Brad Stock (MCP) 18.16.

300-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (RID) 41.75; 2. Reece Ramirez (RID) 46.35; 3. Kaden King (PC) 46.64; 4. Isaiah Chatman (GCMS) 47.52; 5. Brad Stock (MCP) 50.81; 6. Austin Spiller (GCMS) 52.1.

4x100 relay

1. Bismarck-Henning, 45.91; 2. Ridgeview, 46.53; 3. Prairie Central, 46.88; 4. Danville Schlarman, 48.11; 5. GCMS (Marcus Baillie, Isaiah Chatman, Lance Livingston, Ethan Kasper), 48.65.

4x200 relay

1. GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Ryland Holt, Austin Spiller, Tyler Ricks), 1:36.99; 2. Ridgeview, 1:43.22; 3. GCMS (Marcus Baillie, Lance Livingston, Ethan Kasper, Spencer Meenen), 1:43.43; 4. Danville Schlarman, 1:44.2; 5. Prairie Central, 1:44.61.

4x400 relay

1. Bismarck-Henning, 3:51.86; 2. Ridgeview, 3:54.4; 3. Milford/Cissna Park, 4:22.29; 4. Ridgeview, 4:23.34; 5. GCMS (Spencer Meenen, Cullen Neal, Alex Freehill, Manny Portal), 4:27.56; 6. GCMS (Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Ashton O'Dell, Caleb Dunham), 4:43.76.

4x800 relay

1. Bismarck-Henning, 9:22.74; 2. Schlarman, 10:16.2; 3. GCMS (Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Ashton O'Dell, Manny Portal), 10:50.7.

High jump

1. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 5-8; 2. Wyatt Steidinger (PC) 5-8; 3. Levi Zimmerman (RID) 5-4; 4. Griffin Winkler (BH) 5-4; 5. Aidan Krieger (PC) 5-2.

Long jump

1. Tate Walcott (RID) 21-2 1/4; 2. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 20-8 1/2; 3. Connor Haab (PC) 18-7 3/4; 4. Chandlar Ifft (PC) 18-2 1/2; 5. J.D. Finney (BH) 17-4 1/4.

GCMS results -- 7. Ethan Kasper, 15-6 3/4; 10. Brodie Doman, 13-2 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Kaden King (PC) 39-4 3/4; 2. Dailen Loveless (PC) 36-2 1/2; 3. Logan Steidinger (PC) 35-11; 4. Wyatt Stephenson (BH) 35-10; 5. Josh Dines (BH) 35-6 1/2.

Shot put

1. Zach Matson (PC) 49-1; 2. Caleb Lahey (BH) 42-3; 3. Grant Van Vickle (RID) 36-11; 4. Lucas McKinley (MCP) 36-5; 5. Ganner Hoekstra (MCP) 34-8.

GCMS results -- 7. Ryan Shambrook, 33-6; 9. Owen Duke, 33-4; 14. Mitchell Meenen, 29-5; 17. Skyler Nieman, 26-10; 18. Aaron Spears, 26-5.

Discus

1. Zach Matson (PC) 135-10; 2. Alex Tongate (RID) 127-0; 3. Aden Collins (BH) 116-8; 4. Andrew Van Hoveln (BH) 112-5; 5. Caleb Lahey (BH) 110-8.

GCMS results -- 6. Owen Duke, 100-5; 10. Ryan Shambrook, 86-11; 11. Mitchell Meenen, 85-11; 19. Aaron Spears, 58-9.

Pole vault

1. Cullen Neal (GCMS) 7-6; 2. Alex Freehill (GCMS) 6-6; 3. 3. Alex Killian (GCMS) 6-0.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 140; 2. Bismarck-Henning, 135; 3. Milford/Cissna Park, 89; 4. Ridgeview, 69; 4. Prairie Central, 69; 6. Danville Schlarman, 1.

100-meter dash

1. Mya Tinsley (RID) 13.19; 2. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 13.22; 3. Hannah Osborn (MCP) 14.09; 4. Megan Ifft (PC) 14.27; 5. Michaela Dykes (GCMS) 14.7.

GCMS results -- 6. Haley Brown, 14.79; 7. Jacey Goin, 14.8; 9. Megan Meunier, 14.95.

200-meter dash

1. Sierra Bryant (BH) 28.41; 2. Camryn Winterland (RID) 29.59; 3. Hannah Osborn (MCP) 30.11; 4. Kennedy Fanson (GCMS) 31.11; 5. Katie Dowling (RID) 31.73.

400-meter dash

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 1:01.07; 2. Sierra Bryant (BH) 1:04.68; 3. Anna Jennings (MCP) 1:06.45; 4. Michaela Dykes (GCMS) 1:06.61; 5. Lauren Sheppard (MCP) 1:12.99.

800-meter run

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:30.6; 2. Layken McGuire (RID) 2:45.28; 3. Leah Martin (GCMS) 2:51.85; 4. Kennedy Fanson (GCMS) 2:56.15; 5. Laura Duncan (BH) 3:32.74.

1,600-meter run

1. Alexis Darby (BH) 6:09.53; 2. Michaela Dykes (GCMS) 6:17.2; 3. Leah Martin (GCMS) 6:34.56; 4. Gabby Dammkoehler (GCMS) 6:36; 5. Sarah Teig (MCP) 6:52.17; 6. Scout Rouley (GCMS) 7:51.

3,200-meter run

1. Leah Martin (GCMS) 13:46.08; 2. Gabby Dammkoehler (GCMS) 13:56.28; 3. Jacey Goin (GCMS) 15:10; 4. Madison Bilstad (BH) 16:50.73; 5. Morgan Bilstad (BH) 18:11.94.

100-meter hurdles

1. Tyler Tess (RID) 18.95; 2. Makayla Kuester (MCP) 19.32; 3. Abigail Sizemore (GCMS) 19.5; 4. Lakita Walker (MCP) 21.84; 5. Cassandra Chandler-Haag (RID) 22.26.

300-meter hurdles

1. Emily Meidel (BH) 53.44; 2. Abigail Sizemore (GCMS) 55.15; 3. Megan Ifft (PC) 56.66; 4. Jacey Goin (GCMS) 59.97; 5. Makayla Kuester (MCP) 1:01.71.

4x100 relay

1. Milford/Cissna Park, 52.11; 2. GCMS (Kennedy Fanson, Delanie Dykes, Haley Brown, Megan Meunier), 55.5; 3. Prairie Central, 56.63; 4. Ridgeview, 57.62; 5. Prairie Central, 1:03.43.

4x200 relay

1. Milford/Cissna Park, 1:51.35; 2. Prairie Central, 2:00.44; 3. Bismarck-Henning, 2:05.64; 4. Ridgeview, 2:05.76; 5. GCMS (Payton Beach, Gabby Dammkoehler, Haley Brown, Ryleigh Brown), 2:09.96; 6. GCMS (Rachel Quinley, Kylee Mueller, Isabel Eichelberger, Scout Rouley), 2:27.29.

4x400 relay

1. Ridgeview, 4:51.89; 2. Bismarck-Henning, 4:52.23; 3. Milford/Cissna Park, 5:01.02; 4. GCMS (Jacey Goin, Claire Retherford, Gabby Dammkoehler, Scout Rouley), 5:07.12; 5. GCMS (Sierra Hileman, Megan Meuner, Rachel Quinley, Hattie Parsons), 5:28.44; 6. GCMS (Abigail Sizemore, Leah Martin, Rachel Zheng, Isabel Eichelberger), 5:28.65; 7. GCMS (Michaela Dykes, Payton Beach, Kylee Mueller, Ryleigh Brown), 5:34.9.

4x800 relay

1. Bismarck-Henning, 11:19.33; 2. Milford/Cissna Park, 12:22.29; 3. GCMS (Abigail Sizemore, Isabel Eichelberger, Kylee Mueller, Scout Rouley), 12:37.98.

High jump

1. Emma Kinkade (PC) 4-8; 2. Olivia Weber (PC) 4-8; 3. Emily Meidel (BH) 4-6; 4. Riley Casner (PC) 4-0; 5. Whisper Brown (BH) 3-8.

Long jump

1. Emily Duis (MCP) 15-0 1/4; 2. Sophia Schuler (PC) 14-5 1/2; 3. Camryn Winterland (RID) 13-6 1/4; 4. Tia Hardt (RID) 13-6; 5. Megan Meunier (GCMS) 13-4.

Triple jump

1. Megan Ifft (PC) 31-7; 2. Allison Farnsworth (BH) 30-4; 3. Madison Zimmerman (PC) 29-11 1/2; 4. Hannah Austman (PC) 28-9 1/2; 5. Alexis Dove (BH) 24-7.

Shot put

1. Danielle Duncan (BH) 32-2; 2. Sabrina Martinez (BH) 31-7 1/2; 3. Kirsten Picket (BH) 30-7 1/2; 4. Mya Tinsley (RID) 29-4; 5. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 28-5.

GCMS results -- 6. Ryleigh Brown, 26-11; 9. Rachel Zheng, 22-5 1/2; 14. Emma Swanson, 17-10 1/2.

Discus

1. Sabrina Martinez (BH) 101-8; 2. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 99-5; 3. Taylor Stephenson (BH) 75-5; 4. Kirsten Pickett (BH) 67-1; 5. Alyssa Maurer (PC) 64-11.

GCMS results -- 10. Ryleigh Brown, 50-3; 12. Rachel Zheng, 48-5; 14. Emma Swanson, 44-7.

Pole vault

1. Payton Beach (GCMS) 6-6; 2. Halen Eshleman (PC) 6-6; 3. Elisa Dotterer (PC) 6-6; Zoe Adams (PC) 6-0.