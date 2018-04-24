Local coaches named to list of IBCA’s Coaches of the Year

GIBSON CITY — Ryan Tompkins, head coach of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School varsity boys basketball team, was one of 82 coaches selected by the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association for the Coaches of the Year award for high school boys basketball.

Aaron Robbins, the seventh-grade head girls basketball coach at Tri-Point Junior High School, was one of 37 coaches selected for the IBCA’s Coaches of the Year award for junior high school girls basketball.