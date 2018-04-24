PBL softball loses to state-ranked Dwight

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team led Dwight, the No. 2-ranked Class 1A team in the Illinois Coaches Association's poll, by a score of 4-3 entering the seventh inning on Tuesday.

The Panthers could not hold on to their lead, however, as Dwight scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to a 7-5 victory.

Mallorie Ecker only allowed one earned run on the mound, but two errors in the seventh inning lead to fourth unearned runs. Ecker finished her outing with three strikeouts and five walks while yielding six hits.

"I thought Mallorie pitched a fantastic game, and (Cassidi Nuckols) played a heck of a game at short stop," PBL head coach Kelli Vaughn said.

"Baylee (Cosgrove) is a wall behind the plate and just continues to do amazing things as a freshman. I love this group of kids, and we’re going to win a bunch of games in the very near future."

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Cosgrove led off the inning with a single to right field before crossing home plate on a double to right field hit by Nuckols, who scored on a Sindra Gerdes single.

After Dwight tied the game, PBL reclaimed the lead at 4-2 in the bottom of the third inning.

Christine White walked to lead off the inning before Nuckols singled to center field. With two outs, Kelbie Hayden sent White and Nuckols home with a base hit to right field.

After Dwight's four-run rally, PBL tallied a run of its own in the bottom of the seventh inning as Cosgrove singled to right field before scoring on a Nuckols groundout.

At the plate, Hayden finished the game hitting 2-for-3 while Nuckols and Cosgrove each hit 2-for-4.

"We started six freshmen, three sophomores and our senior again tonight, and I saw a glimpse of what the future can be for this team," Vaughn said. "For 6 1/3 innings, we played a fantastic ballgame, and we had a chance to send Dwight home with their first conference loss in what seems like forever.

"Last year, we lost to Dwight, 0-9 and 0-12. These kids aren’t afraid to battle, and they are not going to back down. Time and time again, when the other team scores, I am seeing us answer with runs of our own."

Dwight 7, PBL 5

DWI 011 010 4 -- 7 6 1

PBL 202 000 1 -- 5 8 5

W -- Rodosky, 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 11 K, BB. L -- Mallorie Ecker, 7 IP, 6 H, 7 R, ER, 3 K, 5 BB.

Dwight (10-6, 5-0) -- Kat Harms 3-3, 2B, RBI. Abby Edwards 2-3, 3 R.

PBL (4-9, 2-3) -- Kelbie Hayden 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Cassidi Nuckols 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs. Baylee Cosgrove 2-4, 2 R. Christina White R. Sindra Gerdes 1-4, RBI. Kayla Adwell 1-3.