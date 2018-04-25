GCMS softball wins 6-5 over Olympia

STANFORD -- The Gibosn City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 6-5 Wednesday over Stanford Olympia.

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Makenzi Bielfeldt doubled to right field with one out before Dani Eckerty singled to right field and Summer Roesch sent Bielfeldt home with a base hit to right field.

In the third inning, Hailey Rutledge singled to left field to send Emily Clinton across home plate to extend GCMS's lead to 2-0.

After Olympia tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the third inning, the Falcons reclaimed the lead at 6-2 in the top of the fourth inning.

Eckerty walked, Roesch reached base on a fielder's choice and Autumn Carter drew another walk with two outs before Madison Eberle singled to left field to send Hannah Hathaway home for the go-ahead run.

Carter crossed home plate as Clinton reached base on an error before Maci Bielfeldt lined a double into center field to send Eberle and Clinton across home plate.

The Falcons finished the game with nine hits as Makenzi Bielfeldt and Roesch each hit 2-for-4.

Eberle struck out 14 batters and walked five on the mound for GCMS (8-3-1) while allowing five runs -- four earned -- on 11 hits.

GCMS 6, Olympia 5

GCMS 011 400 0 -- 6 9 2

OLY 002 021 0 -- 5 11 1

W -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 14 K, 5 BB. L -- Kennedy Smith, 7 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 5 BB.

GCMS (8-3-1) -- Madison Eberle 1-4, RBI, R. Emily Clinton 2 R. Maci Bielfeldt 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Hailey Rutledge 1-3, RBI. Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-4, 2B, R. Dani Eckerty 1-3. Summer Roesch 2-4, RBI. Hannah Hathaway R. Autumn Carter 1-1, R.

Olympia -- Lizzy Davis 1-4, R. Alexis Finchum 1-3, RBI, R. Emme Olson 1-4, 2 R. Kate Finchum 3-3, 2 RBIs, R. Chloe Scroggins 3-4, 2 RBIs. Chevy Wilkins 1-3. Anna Davis 1-4.