GCMS softball wins 7-4 over Prairie Central

FAIRBURY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 7-4 Tuesday over Prairie Central.

Madison Eberle struck out 13 batters while yielding no earned runs on two hits and two walks on the mound for GCMS.

At the plate, she hit 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Maci Bielfeldt hit 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI and Hailey Rutledge also hit 2-for-4 with an RBI. Summer Roesch (1-for-4) doubled as well.

The Falcons (7-3-1) scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Eberle and Emily Clinton each hit a two-out single before Maci Bielfeldt sent both runners home with a double to center field. Hailey Rutledge singled to send Bielfeldt across home plate.

In the fourth inning, Roesch hit a one-out double to left field before Autumn Carter sent her home with a two-out base hit to center field.

The Falcons added another run to their lead in the fifth inning as Rutledge singled with one out before Dani Eckerty sent her across home plate with a base hit.

In the sixth inning, GCMS scored two more runs to extend its lead to 7-0.

Eberle hit a two-out single to center field before Clinton drew a walk. Maci Bielfeldt sent both runners across home plate with a double to center field.

GCMS 7, Prairie Central 4

GCMS 003 112 0 -- 7 11 5

PC 000 000 4 -- 4 2 4

W -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 13 K, 2 BB. L -- Heidi Meister, 5 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 0 BB.

GCMS (7-3-1) -- Madison Eberle, 3-4, 2 R. Emily Clinton 1-3, 2 R. Maci Bielfeldt 2-4, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, R. Hailey Rutledge 2-4, RBI, R. Dani Eckerty 1-4. Summer Roesch 1-4, 2B, R. Autumn Carter 1-3, RBI.

Prairie Central -- Faith Bachtold 1-3, RBI. Brianna Seeman 1-3, 2 RBIs, R.