PBL softball loses 8-3 to Watseka

WATSEKA -- After Wednesday's 8-3 loss to Watseka, Paxton-Buckley-Loda head softball coach Kelli Vaughn spoke with her team near the right-field fench for what was at least 10 minutes.

The previous day, PBL was two outs away from upsetting a state-ranked team in what turned into a 7-5 loss to the second-ranked Class 1A team in Dwight. On Wednesday, Watseka built an 8-0 lead through the first five innings.

"We went from playing one of our best games of the year last night, and then we forgot to show up tonight until the game was almost over," Vaughn said Wednesday. "The score doesn’t tell the whole story, but I was not at all pleased with our overall team effort. We talked for a long time after the game, just to iron some things out and to make some expectations clear.

"Two things that we can control are our attitude and our effort, and we’re going to focus in on those things moving forward. We talked about how there are going to be peaks and valleys as we continue to grow, and this was one of those valleys tonight. Hopefully, we will refocus and come ready to play tomorrow, and get back to playing the way we are capable of playing."

In the bottom of first inning, Watseka's Summer Cramer lined out to a diving shortstop Cassidi Nuckols and Courtney Thompson popped out to Dalaney Rogers in left field before Magan Harris walked and Kennedy Bauer doubled to left field to send Harris across home plate to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

"I thought Dalaney Rogers played very well out in left field tonight and CJ Nuckols made a couple of diving plays at short stop to show the level of effort we are looking for," Vaughn said.

In the third inning, Watseka (9-6, 3-5 Sangamon Valley Conference) scored three runs.

Courtney Thompson reached base on an error before Harris grounded into a fielder's choice. Harris then advanced to second base on an error before reaching third base on a base hit by Bauer.

Mallory Drake doubled to center field to send Harris and Bauer across home plate before crossing home plate on a Hailey Lazarov single to left field.

The Warriors added three more runs in the fourth inning.

A leadoff single to center field by Kadyn Stevens was followed by an error in right field as Natalie Schroeder hit a fly ball to right field.

Cramer advanced both runners into scoring position via sacrifice bunt before Thompson reached base on an error that resulted in the two runners crossing home plate. Thompson later crossed home plate on a single to center field hit by Bauer.

Cassie Peters reached base on another PBL error -- one of six errors the Panthers committed -- with one out in the fifth inning before Stevens singled to right field and Peters crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly to left field hit by Schroeder.

Emily Adwell took the loss on the mound for PBL, allowing eight runs -- one earned -- on eight hits and one walk.

"Emily pitched well," Vaughn said. "Those numbers should be good enough to win ballgames, but our errors really hurt us again tonight."

In the top of the sixth inning, Gerdes walked before advancing to second and third base on two wild pitches and scoring on another. In the seventh inning, PBL (4-10, 2-3) tallied two more runs.

Rogers was hit by a pitch, Baylee Cosgrove walked and Christina White reached base on an error to load the bases with one out before Nuckols sent Rogers home with a base hit to right field. Gerdes was hit by a pitch with the bases still loaded to send Cosgrove across home plate.

Harris then struck out PBL's final two batters to end the game. She picked up the win on the mound for Watseka, striking out 11 batters and walking six while allowing three runs -- two earned -- on four hits.

"We just weren’t aggressive at the plate like we have been some nights," Vaughn said. "We continue to watch good pitches go by, and then we get down in the count and swing at bad pitches. We’ve got to go up looking for the best pitch to hit, and I don’t think we are doing that up and down the lineup.

"I know these are things we will continue to improve upon, but it’s tough to watch the girls struggle. I think we were all frustrated tonight, but tomorrow is a new day and we’ll give it another go."

Watseka 8, PBL 3

PBL 000 001 2 -- 3 4 6

WAT 103 310 x -- 8 8 1

W -- Magan Harris, 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 11 K, 6 BB. L -- Emily Adwell, 6 IP, 8 H, 8 R, ER, 0 K, BB.

PBL (4-10, 2-4) -- Baylee Cosgrove R. Christina White 1-2. Cassidi Nuckols 1-4, RBI. Sindra Gerdes 1-2, RBI, R. Kayla Adwell 1-3. Dalaney Rogers R.

Watseka (9-6, 3-5) -- Courtney Thompson 2 RBIs, R. Magan Harris 2 R. Kennedy Bauer 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Mallory Drake 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Hailey Lazarov 1-3, RBI. Cassie Peters R. Kadyn Stevens 3-3, R. Natalie Schroeder RBI, R.