Eberle strikes out 23 for GCMS softball in 10-inning win over Hoopeston Area

GCMS's Madison Eberle pitches during Thursday's game against Hoopeston Area, in which she struck out 23 batters to help lead the Falcons to a 3-1 victory in 10 innings.

HOOPESTON -- For the second time this season, a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball game went into 10 innings.

The Falcons' 3-1 win Thursday over Hoopeston Area came less than a week after their 10-inning victory the previous Friday over Fieldcrest.

Madison Eberle tossed a total of 263 pitches on the mound for GCMS in both games -- and all 20 innings.

“It gets sore, but we came out with a win, so it's all good," Eberle said Thursday.

Against Hoopeston Area, Eberle struck out 23 batters and walked none while allowing one earned run on two hits.

“It was a really great job for her to come out be able to throw 10 innings today," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said. "It was a great job from a sophomore.”

“That's pretty cool, but I think it was more of a team effort," Eberle added.

Eberle's 23 strikeouts against Hoopeston Area gives her a total of 189 so far in the 2018 season.

“I think we're all doing pretty well as a team, too. It's not just me. It's a whole-team effort," Eberle said.

The Falcons, meanwhile, improved to 9-3-1 with the win. They have won three straight games and have gone nine games without a loss.

“They're doing a great job. They're hanging tough," Rubarts said. "The bats are coming through for us.”

The bats came through for GCMS in the 10th inning of Thursday's game.

After Emily Clinton reached base on an error with one out, Maci Bielfeldt tripled on a fly ball to center field to send Clinton home for what would be the game-winning run.

In the next at-bat, Hailey Rutledge belted another triple to center field to send Bielfeldt across home plate.

“The bats came around a little bit later today than they have been the rest of the week, but they came through," Rubarts said. "It was good to see. I couldn't have asked for much more there in the 10th.”

Eberle led off the top of the first inning with a double to left field before advancing to third base on a Clinton groundout and crossing home plate on a Maci Bielfeldt groundout to give GCMS a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first inning, Hoopeston Area's Raven Rutherford got on base with a bunt single before advancing to second base on a wild pitch. Ariel Reeves sent Rutherford home for the tying run with a line-drive single to center field.

In the next at-bat, Payton Small bunted and reached base on an error to put runners on first and second base with nobody out, but Eberle caught Mercy Linder looking at strike three for the first out before Breanna Martin and Shelby Symmonds both struck out swinging.

The Cornjerkers did not get a runner on base in any of the next nine innings as Eberle struck out the side in the fourth, sixth, seventh and 10th innings.

In the second inning, McKenzie Randall grounded out to GCMS second-baseman Makenzi Bielfeldt for the second out before Olivia Montez grounded out to the first-baseman Rutledge to end the inning.

Reeves grounded out to Eberle for the second out in the third inning. Montez grounded out to Makenzi Bielfeldt for the third out in the fifth inning.

In the eighth inning, Randall grounded out to Makenzi Bielfeldt for the second out.

In the ninth inning, Rutherford grounded out to Eberle for the first out before Reeves grounded out to shortstop Mady Schutte and Small was caught looking at strike three for the third out.

Lauren Leonard tripled to right field with two outs in the top of the ninth inning for GCMS, but would be left stranded as Autumn Carter grounded out to the catcher Small.

Rutledge, who finished the game hitting 2-for-3, hit a triple to right field with two outs in the sixth inning, but Makenzi Bielfeldt grounded out to the pitcher Jaylyn Linder for the third out.

Linder finished with a no-decision on the mound for Hoopeston Area, striking out four batters and walking three while allowing one earned run on two hits through eight innings.

Regan Stone took the loss for the Cornjerkers, allowing two runs -- one earned -- on three hits and no walks with one strikeout through two innings.

The Falcons will face Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Monday, Eureka on Tuesday, Dwight on Wednesday, Tremont on Thursday and Heyworth on Friday in next week's action.

“We've got quite the week next week," Rubarts said.

GCMS 3, Hoopeston Area 1

GCMS 100 000 000 2 -- 3 5 1

HA 100 000 000 0 -- 1 2 5

W -- Madison Eberle, 10 IP, 2 H, ER, 23 K, 0 BB. L -- Jaylyn Carter, Regan Stone, 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, K, 0 BB.

GCMS (9-3-1) -- Eberle 1-4, 2B, R. Emily Clinton R. Maci Bielfeldt 1-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, R. Hailey Rutledge 2-3, 2 3B, RBI. Lauren Leonard 1-1, 3B.

Hoopeston Area -- Raven Rutherford 1-4, R. Ariel Reeves 1-4, RBI.