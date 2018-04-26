PBL softball wins 26-16 over Armstrong-Potomac

ARMSTRONG -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team won 26-16 Thursday over Armstrong-Potomac.

The Panthers produced 14 hits at the plate as Baylee Cosgrove hit 3-for-5 with a triple, five RBIs and five runs scored and Cassidi Nuckols hit 3-for-6 with a two doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored.

Sindra Gerdes went 2-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored while Kelbie Hayden (triple, RBI) and Kayla Adwell (two RBIs, two runs scored) each hit 2-for-4.

On the mound, Cassidi Nuckols allowed three runs runs on three hits and one walk through one inning. Emily Adwell yielded 13 runs -- 10 earned -- on 21 hits while striking out two batters and walking one.

Cosgrove singled to lead off the first inning before stealing second base, advancing to third on a wild pitch before scoring on an error.

In the second inning, PBL (5-10) scored four runs to break a 1-1 tie. Maddy Foellner and Hayden each walked and Jaden Bender was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out before Cosgrove sent Foellner home with a single to center field.

Hayden scored on a wild pitch before Bender crossed home plate on a Christina White groundout. Nuckols sent Cosgrove home with a double to center field.

Kayla Adwell reached base on an error before Foellner hit into a fielder's choice, Hayden singled to right field and Bender walked to load the bases with one out in the third inning. Rogers was hit by a pitch to send Foellner across home plate.

In the fourth inning, PBL scored eight runs.

Gerdes walked, Kayla Adwell singled and Foellner drew another walk to load the bases with one out before Bender singled to center field to send Gerdes and Adwell acorss home plate.

Rogers walked before Cosgrove drew a base-on-balls to send Foellner home and White singled to left field to send Bender and Rogers across home plate.

Nuckols and Gerdes were each hit by a pitch as Cosgrove crossed home plate on Gerdes' hit-by-pitch. Adwell was hit by a pitch to send White home before Foellner drew another bases-loaded walk to send Nuckols across home plate.

In the sixth inning, Adwell was hit by a pitch before Hayden tripled to right field to send Adwell across home plate.

In the seventh inning, PBL added 11 runs to its 15-13 lead.

Dalaney Rogers singled to left field, Cosgrove was intentionally walked and White drew another walk before Nuckols doubled to center field to send Rogers and Cosgrove across home plate.

Gerdes singled to center field to send White and nuckols home before Adwell singled to right field to send Gerdes across home plate.

Cosgrove hit an RBI single to left field before Hayden and Bender each scored on an error after reaching base on a hit-by-pitch.

Nuckols singled to left field to send Cosgrove home before Gerdes sent White and Nuckols across home plate with a double to center field.

Junior varsity The PBL junior varsity team lost 2-0 in a three-inning contest to Armstrong-Potomac on Thursday. Jordyn Buhrmaster walked and stole a base for the Panthers. Kayla Suhl took the loss on the mound, allowing two earned runs on two hits while striking out five batters and walking three

PBL 26, Armstrong-Potomac 16

PBL 141 801 (11) -- 26 15 3

A-P 121 153 3 -- 16 24 4

PBL pitching -- Cassidi Nuckols, IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 0 K, BB. Emily Adwell, 6 IP, 21 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 2 K, BB.

PBL (5-10) -- Baylee Cosgrove 3-5, 3B, 5 R, 5 RBIs. Cassidi Nuckols 3-6. 2B, 3 R, 5 RBIs. Sindra Gerdes 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 5 RBIs. Kelbie Hayden 2-4, 3B, RBI. Kayla Adwell 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs. Dalaney Rogers 1-3, RBIs, 2 R. Jaden Bender 1-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Christina White 1-5, 3 RBIs, 3 R, 2 BB.

Armstrong-Potomac -- Natalie Schluter 4-6, 2 R, 2B, RBI. Townsend 3-4, RBI. Kayla Roe, 3-5, 2 RBIs.