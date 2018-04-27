PBL softball loses 11-1 to Dwight

DWIGHT -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 11-1 in six innings to Dwight on Friday.

Baylee Cosgrove, who finished the game hitting 2-for-3, scored the Panthers' lone run via a solo home run hit to center field in the first inning.

Mallorie Ecker took the loss on the mound for PBL (5-11, 2-5 Sangamon Valley Conference), allowing 11 runs -- eight earned -- on 11 hits and four walks while striking out eight batters.

Dwight 11, PBL 1

PBL 100 000 -- 1 3 2

DWI 302 024 -- 11 10 0

W -- Edwards, 6 IP, 3 H, ER, 10 K, 0 BB. L -- Mallorie Ecker, 5.2 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 8 K, 4 BB.

PBL (5-11, 2-5) -- Baylee Cosgrove 2-3, HR, 2B, RBI. Kelbie Hayden 1-2.

Dwight -- Katy Edwards 4-4, 4 R. Macey Rodowsky 2-4, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R. Abby Edwards 2-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, 3 R.