PBL, GCMS girls track and field athletes compete in Lady Sages Invite

MONTICELLO -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Olivia Frichtl finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.55 seconds in Friday's Lady Sages Invitational.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Abigail Sizemore finished 12th with a time of 19.52 seconds.

PBL's Emily Graves finished sixth in the pole vault with a height of 9-0 while GCMS's Payton Beach tied for ninth with a vault of 8-0.

PBL's Ariana Gentzler finished seventh in the high jump with a leap of 4-10.

GCMS's Leah Martin and Gabby Dammkoehler finished 11th and 13th, respectively, in the 3,200-meter run with times of 14:07.44 and 14:23.13. PBL's Katie Harms finished 19th with a time of 15:17.14.

In the 300-meter hurdles, GCMS's Abigail Sizemore and Jacey Goin finished 10th and 11th, respectively, with times of 55.03 and 55.83 seconds.

The GCMS 4x200 relay team (Payton Beach, Ryleigh Brown, Haley Brown and Michaela Dykes) finished 15th with a time of 2:07.85.

GCMS's Claire Retherford finished 25th in the shot put with a throw of 26-5 while teammate Ryleigh Brown finished 27th with a hurl of 26-4 and PBL's Savannah Davis placed 35th with a toss of 21-1.

As a team, GCMS finished 12th in the 23-team invite with a score of 18 while PBL tied for 17th with a score of 7.

GCMS's Delanie Dykes fnishd third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.5 seconds and fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.15. GCMS's 4x800 relay team finished third with a time of 10:50.92 and fifth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:26.72.

MONTICELLO LADY SAGES INVITATIONAL

Team scores

1. Monticello, 112; 2. Decatur St. Teresa, 67; 3. Clinton, 56; 4. Tolono Unity, 38; 5. Arthur, 34; 5. Tuscola, 34; 7. St. Thomas More, 31; 8. Urbana University High School, 30; 9. Milford, 28; 10. Salt Fork, 24; 11. Bismarck-Henning, 21; 12. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 18; 13. St. Joseph-Ogden, 12; 13. Sullivan, 12; 15. Oakwood, 11; 16. Moweaqua Central A&M, 10; 17. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7; 17. Shelbyville, 7; 19. Judah Christian, 4; 20. LeRoy, 2.

3,200-meter run

1. Anika Kimme (UNI) 11:49.65; 2. Veronica Hein (STT) 12:02.35; 3. Alyssa McPike (MON) 12:07.78; 4. Audrey Hancock (UNITY) 12:10.06; 5. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 12:28.82.

GCMS results -- 11. Leah Martin, 14:07.44; 13. Gabby Dammkoehler, 14:23.13.

PBL results -- 19. Katie Harms, 15:17.14.

100-meter hurdles

1. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 15.45; 2. Emelia Ness (MON) 15.63; 3. Kenli Nettles (ART) 16.19; 4. Gracie Jessup (SF) 16.43; 5. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 17.55.

GCMS results -- 12. Abigail Sizemore, 19.52.

300-meter hurdles

1. Emelia Ness (MON) 46.14; 2. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 46.5; 3. Kenli Nettles (ART) 47.18; 4. Aliyah Welter (MON) 47.64; 5. Gracie Jessup (SF) 49.89.

GCMS results -- 10. Abigail Sizemore, 55.03; 11. Jacey Goin, 55.83.

PBL results -- 16. Gracie Bradshaw, 58.59.

4x200 relay

1. Bismarck-Henning, 1:54.04; 2. Clinton, 1:55.67; 3. Tuscola, 1:56.1; 4. Judah Christian, 1:56.29; 5. Monticello, 1:58.93.

GCMS results -- 15. Payton Beach, Ryleigh Brown, Haley Brown, Michaela Dykes, 2:07.85.

High jump

1. Kenli Nettles (ART) 5-4; 2. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 5-4; 3. Lucy Lux-Rulon (STM) 5-2; 4. Riley Pruser (CLIN) 5-0; 5. Haley Griebat (SJO) 4-10.

PBL results -- 7. Ariana Gentzler, 4-10.

Shot put

1. Katelyn Young (OAK) 40-7; 2. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 38-3; 3. Cassie Russo (TUS) 37-11; 4. Noelle DeJaynes (STT) 35-1; 5. Claudia Workman (CLIN) 33-8.

GCMS results -- 25. Claire Retherford, 26-5; 27. Ryleigh Brown, 26-4.

PBL results -- 35. Savannah Davis, 21-1.

Pole vault

1. Aliyah Welter (MON) 12-0; 2. Taylor Millsap (UNITY) 11-6; 3. Kolby Weiss (CLIN) 10-6; 4. Marli McLeod (STT) 9-6; 5. Carson Beyers (SHEL) 9-0.

PBL results -- 6. Emily Graves, 9-0.

GCMS results -- T9. Payton Beach, 8-0.