Youth/women's wing-shooting clinic to take place June 23-24

COLLISON -- A youth/women's wing-shooting clinic is available at the Middle Fork State Fish and Wildlife Area near Collison.

The clinic will take place at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 23, and Sunday, June 24. It is for youth wingshooters (male or female) ages 10-18 and women.

The clinic will provide 28-gauge shotguns, shells, clay targets and ear and eye protection. Lunch is provided for registered shooters.

The clinic is limited to 24 shooters per day.

The calendar and registration are available at www.dnr.illinois.gov/recreation/wingshooting.

Anyone seeking more information can contact Terry Doyle at (815) 258-8474.