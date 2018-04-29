IHSA Football Advisory Committee proposing changes to season format

BLOOMINGTON -- In a meeting held Thursday, April 19, one of the discussion items discussed at the IHSA Football Advisory Committee was a regular-season scheduling option in which the IHSA office would assign schools to eight- or nine-team districts.

Schools would be placed in districts based on enrollment and geography. District assignments would remain the same for a two-year period. Every two years, district assignments could change based on the changing enrollments of the football playing schools.

There would be eight districts in each class. District standings would determine which teams qualify for the playoffs.

The top four teams in each district would qualify for a 32-team bracket in each class. Teams would still play a nine-game schedule and would have complete flexibility to schedule one non-district game (in nine-team districts) or two non-district games (in eight-team districts). Non-district games would not be factors in playoff qualification.

In a playoff bracket using the district format, teams would be placed in the 32-team bracket based on their district standings. For example, the No. 1 seed from District A would face the No. 4 team from District D and the No. 2 seed from District B would face the No. 3 seed from District C.

In a bracket like this, teams would not face a team from their own district until at least the third round of the playoffs.

Committee members considered these benefits of the district format: Schools would continue to play a nine-game regular season and would have to qualify for a 32-team playoff bracket. Only district standings would determine which teams qualify for the playoffs.

Schools could schedule non-district games without concern that a non-district loss could potentially eliminate their team from the playoffs. Schools would know their football classification the entire season. Schools could retain membership in geographically-based conferences for all other sports.

The next step for the committee is to develop a formal proposal that details the district format and share it with member schools for consideration during the IHSA by-law amendment process in November.

The committee discussed the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee’s recommendation regarding player limitations. Committee members expressed concerns about the recommendation and the effects the recommendation might have on player participation and game schedules.