PBL senior Alex Pippin to play football for College of DuPage

PBL senior Alex Pippin signs his letter of intent to play football for the NJCAA Division I-school College of DuPage.

PAXTON -- For Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School senior Alex Pippin, a 13-year football career will continue as he signed his letter of intent on Monday to play for the College of DuPage.

"It feels good. I can keep playing," Pippin said. "It's great to know that I can keep playing. It'll be pretty interesting to see how far I'll go with it."

Pippin said he visited "three or four different colleges" before deciding on DuPage. In at least two categories, DuPage offered something to Pippin that the other colleges could not.

Along with being the only school on his list to have a football team, DuPage also offered a chance to let Pippin study his career choice.

The NJCAA Division I college -- based in Glen Ellyn, a Chicago suburb -- does not offer diesel mechanics, it does offer the chance to study automotive mechanics, from which Pippin said he hopes to transition into studying diesel mechanics when he graduates from DuPage.

"It's a big school. There are a lot of opportunities to go to different places and do different places," Pippin said. "It'll be fun."

Following his graduation from DuPage, Pippin said he is open to the oppotunity to continue his football career at a four-year school.

"I'll probably go to football. If they have diesel (mechanics), that's just a plus," Pippin said. "I'm going to try to go for football and do automotive, or if not automotive, then do business."

After both his junior and senior seasons at PBL High School, Pippin was named to the Illinois Football Coaches Association's Class 3A All-State Team.

Pippin recorded 50 tackles, including 14 for a loss of yards, and three sacks along with five forced fumbles in 2016 en route to helping the Panthers reach the second round of the 3A playoffs with a 9-2 record.

In his senior season, Pippin recorded 48 1/2 tackles, including 14 for a loss of yards, and 4 1/2 sacks and six forced fumbles as PBL reached its fourth consecutive playoff appearance with a 6-4 record.

"I'll probably miss all the football games and the Friday night lights and stuff like that, but I know it's time to move," Pippin said.