GCMS softball wins 9-1 over Deer Creek-Mackinaw

MACKINAW -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 9-1 over Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Monday.
Maci Bielfeldt hit 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while Emily Clinton went 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Madison Eberle struck out 12 batters and walked none on the mound while allowing one unearned run on three hits.
The Falcons (10-3-1, 6-1-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) scored two runs in the first inning. Eberle was hit by a pitch and Clinton walked before Eberle scored on a passed ball and Bielfeldt doubled to send Clinton across home plate.
In the third inning, GCMS scored five runs to extend its lead to 7-0.
Clinton singled to lead off the inning before stealing second base and crossing home plate on a Hailey Rutledge single to center field.
With two outs, Dani Eckerty reached base on an error and Summer Roesch was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Megan Moody reached base on an error that resulted in Rutledge crossing home plate.
Autumn Carter singled to send Eckerty home before Hannah Hathaway scored on an error. Eberle then singled to left field to send Moody across home plate.
The Falcons added two more runs in the sixth inning.
Clinton singled to right field to lead off the inning before Bielfeldt sent her home with a base hit to right field. Hathaway singled before Roesch reached base on an error that resulted in Rutledge crossing home plate.
GCMS 9, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1
GCMS 205 002 0 -- 9 11 1
DM 000 001 0 -- 1 3 7
W -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 3 H, R, 0 ER, 12 K, 0 BB. L -- Aleigh Payne, 7 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 2 BB.
GCMS (10-3-1, 6-1-1) -- Eberle 1-4, RBI, R. Emily Clinton 2-3, 3 R. Maci Bielfeldt 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs. Hailey Rutledge 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Hannah Hathaway 1-1, R. Dani Eckerty R. Summer Roesch 1-3. Megan Moody 1-2, 2B, R. Autumn Carter 1-1, RBI. Lauren Leonard 1-2.
Dee-Mack -- Joanna Henderson R. Emilee Baker 1-3. Annabelle Weishaupt 1-3, RBI. Marleigh Kuhn 1-3.
GCMS SOFTBALL SEASON STATS
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Madison Eberle .467/45
Hailey Rutledge .345/29
Maci Bielfeldt .333/48
Emily Clinton .273/44
Hannah Hathaway .273/11
Summer Roesch .250/16
Makenzi Bielfeldt .237/38
Autumn Carter .227/22
Lauren Leonard .219/32
Dani Eckerty .189/37
Megan Moody .154/39
Mady Schutte .115/26
TEAM .259/397
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Madison Eberle .579/57
Hailey Rutledge .472/36
Maci Bielfeldt .407/54
Makenzi Bielfeldt .341/46
Summer Roesch .333/19
Lauren Leonard .324/37
Emily Clinton .319/47
Autumn Carter .292/25
Hannah Hathaway .273/11
Mady Schutte .258/31
Dani Eckerty .211/38
Megan Moody .195/41
TEAM .344/452
Home runs
Name HRs
Megan Moody 1
Maci Bielfeldt 1
Madison Eberle 1
TEAM 3
Triples
Name 3Bs
Hailey Rutledge 2
Maci Bielfeldt 1
Lauren Leonard 1
TEAM 4
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Madison Eberle 9
Maci Bielfeldt 5
Makenzi Bielfeldt 2
Megan Moody 2
Hailey Rutledge 1
Lauren Leonard 1
Summer Roesch 1
TEAM 21
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Maci Bielfeldt 14
Autumn Carter 5
Madison Eberle 5
Makenzi Bielfeldt 5
Emily Clinton 4
Hailey Rutledge 4
Megan Moody 4
Dani Eckerty 3
Lauren Leonard 3
Mady Schutte 2
Summer Roesch 1
TEAM 50
Runs scored
Name Rs
Emily Clinton 11
Maci Bielfeldt 7
Madison Eberle 7
Hailey Rutledge 6
Makenzi Bielfeldt 6
Megan Moody 6
Autumn Carter 5
Hannah Hathaway 5
Dani Eckerty 4
Lauren Leonard 4
Mady Schutte 2
Summer Roesch 1
TEAM 64
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Emily Clinton 10
Hailey Rutledge 5
Maci Bielfeldt 4
Mady Schutte 4
Dani Eckerty 3
Hannah Hathaway 3
Madison Eberle 3
Makenzi Bielfeldt 2
Autumn Carter 1
Lauren Leonard 1
Lindsey Heinz 1
Megan Moody 1
TEAM 38
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Madison Eberle 1.78/102
TEAM 1.78/102
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Madison Eberle 10-2
TEAM 10-2
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Madison Eberle 201
TEAM 201
