GCMS track athletes Delanie Dykes, Caleb Bleich claim conference championships at HOIC Meet

EUREKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys and girls track and field teams each left the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet with a top-five finish on Tuesday, May 1.

The GCMS girls finished fourth with a score of 50 behind Eureka (122), El Paso-Gridley (103) and Tremont (53). The GCMS boys tied for fifth with Deer Creek-Mackinaw with 42 points, behind Eureka (154), Ridgeview (87), El Paso-Gridley (64) and Tremont (61).

Delanie Dykes finished first in the girls' 200-meter dash with a time of 27.88 seconds while Abigail Sizemore finished 14th with a time of 31.18 seconds.

Dykes also finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.68 while Michaela Dykes finished seventh with a time of 2:43.92. Delanie Dykes finished second in the 400-meter dash as well with a time of 59.66 seconds.

Caleb Bleich is a conference champion as well as he placed first in the triple jump with a leap of 42-2 1/2 while Austin Spiller finished 10th with a jump of 37-3.

Bleich also finished second in the high jump with a leap of 6-1 while Ryland Holt finished sixth wtih a jump of 5-9.

Bleich also finished third in the boys' 200-meter dash with a time of 23.39 seconds while Ethan Kasper finished 16th with a time of 25.29 seconds.

In the long jump, Bleich finished third with a leap of 21-5 while Spiller finished 17th with a leap of 17-2 1/2.

Claire Retherford finished second in the discus with a throw of 109-11 while Rachel Zheng finished 17th with a toss of 62-0. Retherford also finished fourth in the girls' shot put with a throw of 32-1 while Ryleigh Brown finished 19th with a toss of 25-9 3/4.

Tyler Ricks finished fourth in the boys' 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.82 while Remi Astronomo finished 16th with a time of 2:32.2.

Ricks also finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:00.57 while Manny Portal finished 18th with a time of 5:32.48.

Isaiah Chatman finished fourth in the boys' 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.56 seconds while Spiller placed eighth with a time of 46.33 seconds.

Chatman also finished seventh in the boys' 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.17 seconds and Caleb Dunham placed 14th with a time of 22.1 seconds.

The GCMS girls' 4x400 relay team (Michaela Dykes, Jacey Goin, Kennedy Fanson and Abigail Sizemore) finished fourth with a time of 4:28.48.

The GCMS girls' 4x800 relay team (Jacey Goin, Leah Martin, Gabby Dammkoehler and Isabel Eichelberger) finished fourth with a time of 11:06.59.

The GCMS boys' 4x200 relay team (Ryland Holt, Austin Spiller, Lance Livingston and Ethan Kasper) finished fifth with a time of 1:38.36.

Gabby Dammkoehler finished sixth with a time of 14:39.93 in the girls' 3,200-meter run while Leah Martin finished seventh with a time of 14:52.72.

The GCMS girls's 4x100 relay team (Kennedy Fanson, Michaela Dykes, Haley Brown and Megan Meunier) finished sixth with a time of 55.06 seconds. The GCMS boys (Marcus Baillie, Lance Livingston, Ethan Kasper and Isaiah Chatman) placed eighth with a time of 47.51 seconds.

The GCMS boys' 4x400 relay team (Isaiah Chatman, Lance Livingston, Spencer Meenen and Ryland Holt) finished sixth with a time of 3:51.74.

The GCMS girls' 4x200 relay team (Megan Meunier, Jacey Goin, Haley Brown and Kennedy Fanson) finished seventh with a time of 2:01.76.

Cullen Neal finished seventh in the boys' pole vault with a height of 8-0. Payton Beach finished seventh in the girls' pole vault with a height of 7-6.

The GCMS boys' 4x800 relay team (Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Ashton O'Dell and Manny Portal) finished eighth with a time of 10:33.46.

Owen Duke finished eighth in the discus with a throw of 104-9 while Mitchell Meenen finished 17th with a toss of 85-8.

Sizemore finished ninth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.75 seconds.

Megan Meunier finished 10th in the girls' 100-meter dash with a time of 13.83 seconds.

Ryland Holt finished 10th in the boys' 400-meter dash with a time of 55.35 seconds while Spencer Meenen placed 16th with a time of 57.23 seconds.

Meunier also finished 10th in the long jump with a leap of 14-5 1/2 while Haley Brown finished 14th with a jump of 13-6 1/2.

Martin finished 11th in the girls' 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:24.73 while Dammkoehler placed 14th with a time of 6:32.39.

Duke finished 11th in the boys' shot put with a throw of 36-0 while Ryan Shambrook finished 14th with a toss of 35-4.

Kasper finished 13th in the boys' 100-meter dash with a time of 11.92 while Lance Livingston placed 21st with a time of 12.34 seconds.

Ethan Freehill finished 14th in the boys' 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:50.33 while Christian Rodriguez placed 15th with a time of 13:06.

HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE MEET

At Eureka

BOYS

Team scores

1. Eureka, 154; 2. Ridgeview, 87; 3. El Paso-Gridley, 64; 4. Tremont, 61; 5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 42; 5. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 42; 7. Blue Ridge, 38; 8.

100-meter dash

1. Mitchell Morrow (BR) 10.97; 2. Dalton Burk (FISH) 11.02; 3. Tate Walcott (RID) 11.07; 4. Colton Polhemus (TRE) 11.13; 5. Timothy Rice (TRE) 11.17.

GCMS results -- 13. Ethan Kasper, 11.92; 21. Lance Livingston, 12.34.

200-meter dash

1. Mason Barr (RID) 22.91; 2. Tate Walcott (RID) 23.24; 3. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 23.39; 4. Connor Craig (DM) 23.51; 5. Timothy Rice (TRE) 23.59.

GCMS results -- 16. Ethan Kasper, 25.29.

400-meter dash

1. Micah Senior (EUR) 51.29; 2. Aden Sears (EUR) 51.81; 3. Alex Brock (RID) 51.86; 4. Devon Butler (HEY) 52.76; 5. Jordan Shelton (EPG) 53.94.

GCMS results -- 10. Ryland Holt, 55.35; 16. Spencer Meenen, 57.23.

800-meter run

1. Connor Standish (EUR) 2:03.8; 2. Gary Cates (DM) 2:04.08; 3. Eli Steinbeck (EUR) 2:06.09; 4. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 2:08.82; 5. Dalton Petro (TRE) 2:09.2.

GCMS results -- 16. Remi Astronomo, 2:23.2.

1,600-meter run

1. Leland Sumer (TRE) 4:42.17; 2. Noah Smith (EPG) 4:46.04; 3. Jack Cook (EUR) 4:46.29; 4. Neal Scheuermann (DM) 4:47.1; 5. Jesse Pflederer (TRE) 4:49.87.

GCMS results -- 9. Tyler Ricks, 5:00.57; 18. Manny Portal, 5:32.48.

3,200-meter run

1. Noah Smith (EPG) 10:21.56; 2. Leland Sumer (TRE) 10:26.15; 3. Drew Guimond (TV) 10:30.51; 4. Kyle Johnson (EUR) 10:35.81; 5. John Blumeyer (DM) 10:36.15.

GCMS results -- 14. Ethan Freehill, 12:50.33; 15. Christian Rodriguez, 13:06.

110-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (RID) 14.74; 2. Emmanual Blakes (EUR) 15.55; 3. Austin Winemiller (BR) 16.04; 4. Reece Ramirez (RID) 16.17; 5. Kollin Schlipf (EPG) 16.52.

GCMS results -- 7. Isaiah Chatman, 17.17; 14. Caleb Dunham, 22.1.

300-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (RID) 39.68; 2. Emmanuel Blakes (EUR) 40.39; 3. Logan Smith (EPG) 43.18; 4. Isaiah Chatman (GCMS) 44.56; 5. Kollin Schlipf (EPG) 44.81.

GCMS results -- 8. Austin Spiller, 46.33.

4x100 relay

1. Eureka, 44.52; 2. Fisher, 45.75; 3. Tremont, 45.95; 4. Heyworth, 46.0; 5. Blue Ridge, 46.07.

GCMS results -- 8. Marcus Baillie, Lance Livingston, Ethan Kasper, Isaiah Chatman, 47.51.

4x200 relay

1. Ridgeview, 1:33.47; 2. Eureka, 1:35.11; 3. Tremont, 1:36.98; 4. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 1:37.18; 5. GCMS (Ryland Holt, Austin Spiller, Lance Livingston, Ethan Kasper), 1:38.36.

4x400 relay

1. Eureka, 3:27.79; 2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 3:33.61; 3. Tremont, 3:39.03; 4. Ridgeview, 3:39.53; 5. LeRoy, 3:43.89.

GCMS results -- 6. Isaiah Chatman, Lance Livingston, Spencer Meene, Ryland Holt, 3:51.74.

4x800 relay

1. Eureka, 8:32.32; 2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 8:43.38; 3. El Paso-Gridley, 8:59.32; 4. Tremont, 9:01.72; 5. Tri-Valley, 9:05.36.

GCMS results -- 8. Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Ashton O'Dell, Manny Portal, 10:33.46.

High jump

1. Elijah Skutt (EUR) 6-3; 2. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 6-1; 3. Kaden Barth (EPG) 6-1; 4. Jayden Kellum (TRE) 5-11; 5. Connor Craig (DM) 5-11.

GCMS results -- 6. Ryland Holt, 5-9.

Long jump

1. Tate Walcott (RID) 23-3; 2. Mitchell Morrow (BR) 22-3 1/2; 3. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 21-5; 4. Jake Bachman (EUR) 21-0 1/2; 5. Caleb Vargas (EPG) 19-11.

GCMS results -- 17. Austin Spiller, 17-2 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 42-2 1/2; 2. Lukas Kiefer (EPG) 41-2; 3. Caleb Vargas (EPG) 40-8; 4. Spencer Nason (EUR) 39-6 1/2; 5. Nate Overocker (FLD) 39-3.

GCMS results -- 10. Austin Spiller, 37-3.

Shot put

1. Derek Brown (EUR) 47-2 1/4; 2. Kyle Uhl (FC) 43-7 1/2; 3. Anthony Hornsby (EPG) 43-7 1/4; 4. Cameron Elam (TV) 42-11 1/2; 5. Chase Hunziker (EUR) 42-10.

GCMS results -- 11. Owen Duke, 36-0; 14. Ryan Shambrook, 35-4.

Discus

1. Chase Hunziker (EUR) 143-0; 2. Alex Tongate (RID) 142-2; 3. Derek Brown (EUR) 131-2; 4. Cameron Elam (TV) 123-2; 5. Wayne Bowns (BR) 118-8.

GCMS results -- 8. Owen Duke, 104-9; 17. Mitchell Meenen, 85-8.

Pole vault

1. Brian Voyles (BR) 12-0; 2. Ryan Steiner (TV) 12-0; 3. Grant Carlson (EUR) 11-6; 4. Sean Meyer (TRE) 11-6; 5. Connor McFarland (TV) 11-0.

PBL results -- 7. Cullen Neal, 8-0.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Eureka, 122; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 103; 3. Tremont, 53; 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 50; 5. Tri-Valley, 44; 6. Ridgeview, 43; 7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 36; 8. Fisher, 34; 9. Blue Ridge, 22; 10. Heyworth, 20; 10. LeRoy, 20; 12. Flanagan-Cornell, 10; 13. Fieldcrest, 1.

100-meter dash

1. Mya Tinsley (RID) 12.65; 2. Amy Pineda (EUR) 12.73; 3. Alexis Tallent (FC) 13.39; 4. Aynsleigh Defries (LER) 13.42; 5. Jorri Sandage (LER) 13.43.

GCMS results -- 10. Megan Meunier, 13.83.

200-meter dash

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 27.88; 2. Jorri Sandage (LER) 28.81; 3. Regan Danko (TV) 29.06; 4. Lexi Ward (TV) 29.19; 5. Elizaveta Fehr (EUR) 29.52.

GCMS results -- 14. Abigail Sizemore, 31.18.

400-meter dash

1. Courtney Heffren (EUR) 58.96; 2. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 59.66; 3. Bethany Wagenbach (TRE) 1:00.18; 4. Jules Grunloh (RID) 1:01.89; 5. Tressa Schuermann (TRE) 1:03.55.

800-meter run

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:22.68; 2. Tessa Wiegand (EUR) 2:26.08; 3. Mikayla Moore (DM) 2:30.94; 4. Emmy Tarr (LER) 2:33.82; 5. Caitlin McCane (TV) 2:38.81.

GCMS results -- 7. Michaela Dykes, 2:43.92.

1,600-meter run

1. Emma Argo (EUR) 5:35.34; 2. Lizzy Freidinger (TRE) 5:36.87; 3. Mikayla Moore (DM) 5:39.86; 4. Cate Atkins (EPG) 5:43.91; 5. Layken McGuire (RID) 5:50.99.

GCMS results -- 11. Leah Martin, 6:24.73; 14. Gabby Dammkoehler, 6:32.39.

3,200-meter run

1. Emma Argo (EUR) 11:50.24; 2. Cate Atkins (EPG) 12:03.44; 3. Sophia Allen (EPG) 12:58.27; 4. Natalie Garneau (TV) 13:12.64; 5. Anna Holland (HEY) 13:45.12.

GCMS results -- 6. Gabby Dammkohler, 14:39.93; 7. Leah Martin, 14:52.72.

100-meter hurdles

1. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 15.12; 2. Faith Graham (EPG) 16.69; 3. Jenna Mozingo (BR) 16.89; 4. Tamra Edelman (EUR) 17.34; 5. Tori Witzig (EPG) 17.4.

300-meter hurdles

1. Makenna Parkhouse (EPG) 48.43; 2. Emily Embry (DM) 48.89; 3. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 50.63; 4. Emma Betts (EPG) 51.3; 5. Tamra Edelman (EUR) 52.39.

GCMS results -- 9. Abigail Sizemore, 54.75.

4x100 relay

1. Ridgeview, 52.03; 2. Eureka, 52.26; 3. Heyworth, 53.34; 4. El Paso-Gridley, 53.51; 5. Tremont, 54.09.

GCMS results -- 6. Kennedy Fanson, Michaela Dykes, Haley Brown, Megan Meunier, 55.06.

4x200 relay

1. Ridgeview, 1:50.72; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 1:53.97; 3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 1:54.72; 4. Eureka, 1:54.94; 5. Blue Ridge, 1:56.64.

GCMS results -- 7. Megan Meunier, Jacey Goin, Haley Brown, Kennedy Fanson, 2:01.76.

4x400 relay

1. Eureka, 4:08.88; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 4:19.09; 3. Ridgeview, 4:19.76; 4. GCMS (Michaela Dykes, Jacey Goin, Kennedy Fanson, Abigail Sizemore), 4:28.48; 5. Heyworth, 4:30.97.

4x800 relay

1. Eureka, 9:57.15; 2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 10:21.99; 3. Tremont, 10:26.2; 4. GCMS (Jacey Gion, Leah Martin, Gabby Dammkoehler, Isabel Eichelberger), 11:06.59; 5. Tri-Valley, 11:13.89.

High jump

1. Sophia Lowery (EPG) 4-11; 2. Chloe Myszka (TV) 4-11; 2. Aubrey Staton (EPG) 4-11; 4. Alexis Tallent (FC) 4-9; 5. Polly Reynolds (BR) 4-9.

Long jump

1. Amy Pineda (EUR) 17-11 1/2; 2. Tristyn Grube (EPG) 17-2; 3. Talia Meyer (TRE) 16-7 1/2; 4. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 16-4; 5. Polly Reynolds (BR) 16-1 1/2.

GCMS results -- 10. Megan Meunier, 14-5 1/2; 14. Haley Brown, 13-6 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 34-3 3/4; 2. Tristyn Grube (EPG) 33-4 3/4; 3. Jordan Billings (EUR) 33-3; 4. Alexis Hallden (FISH) 32-5 1/2; 5. Regan Danko (TV) 31-9 3/4.

Shot put

1. Elizabeth Bowns (BR) 36-1 1/2; 2. Renee Hartman (TRE) 35-9 3/4; 3. Sierra Carr (EPG) 32-11 1/2; 4. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 32-1; 5. Mo Aluyi (TRE) 30-9 1/4.

GCMS results -- 19. Ryleigh Brown, 25-9 3/4.

Discus

1. Madison Colburn (EUR) 123-10; 2. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 109-11; 3. Renee Hartman (TRE) 103-8; 4. Allyson Jamison (HEY) 96-9; 5. Lena Luebbering (HEY) 95-6.

GCMS results -- 17. Rachel Zheng, 62-0.

Pole vault

1. Windsor Roberts (TV) 10-6; 2. Allison Schrock (EUR) 9-0; 3. Natalie Johnson (TV) 9-0; 4. Janie Manningham (TRE) 8-6; 5. McKenna Ott (EUR) 8-0.

GCMS results -- 7. Payton Beach, 7-6.