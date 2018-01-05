PBL girls track and field places second at Twin Valley Conference Meet

DWIGHT -- Only 13 1/2 points separated Paxton-Buckley-Loda's girls track team from a championship in Monday's Twin Valley Conference Meet.

The Panthers scored 116 1/2 points while Clifton Central took the TVC title with a score of 130.

“These girls ran their butts off and did an awesome job," PBL head coach Alex Goudy said. "I've never been so proud of them in my life. That (conference championship) should have been ours, but those are the breaks.”

The TVC Meet was held in Dwight, which meant that the pole-vault event would not be scored at the site. Athletes needed to participate in the pole vault at a separate site, and scores needed to be turned into TVC officials before the Friday prior to Monday's meet.

There was a miscommunication, however, as Goudy said she was "under the impression" that results needed to be turned in the Friday after the meet.

The event was, therefore, scratched due to no results.

“It was not communicated well," Goudy said. “This wouldn't have happened if somebody hosting the meet had a pole vault. It is what it is. I can live with it. It's just a little disappointing. It's just one of those things. It's unfortunate, but what's done is done."

One of the two vaulters Goudy planned to place in the pole-vault competition was junior Emily Graves, who is the school-record holder with a vault of 10-0 last year.

“We would have won, but I'm more upset for Emily not to be the conference champion in the pole vault," Goudy said. "That's what I'm most upset about. It wasn't fair to Emily."

The Panthers, however, did not leave Dwight without a championship in some capacity as freshman Hannah Schwarz celebrated her birthday on Monday by claiming a couple of individual conference championships.

Schwarz finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.02 seconds and in the 200-meter dash with a time of 8.63 seconds. Kaitlynn Hornbeck finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.68 seconds while Lexi Johnson tied for fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 30 seconds.

“Hannah ran well," Goudy said. "Our times may not have been great because of the wind, but they ran their butts off.”

Schwarz, along with Graves, Johnson and Olivia Frichtl, also helped the PBL 4x200 relay team finish second with a time of 1:57.58.

The Panthers' 4x100 relay team earned a first-place finish with a time of 53.15 seconds. The team's 4x800 relay foursome finished fourth with a time of 13:55.36 while PBL's 4x400 relay (Emily Graves, Cheyanne Ratcliff, Gracie Martin and Alyssa Hofer) finished third with a time of 4:56.99.

Evie Ellis finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:11.49 while Katie Harms placed fifth with a time of 15:33.77. Ellis also finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:55.82.

Johnson finished first in the long jump with a leap of 15-2 and second in the triple jump with a leap of 31-2 1/2. Ariana Gentzler finished sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 29-9 -- and might have had a chance to place higher if she did not get hurt.

“That could have helped," Goudy said.

Mackenzie Bruns finished third in the high jump with a leap of 4-6. Gentzler tied for fourth with a leap of 4-4.

Frichtl finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.98 seconds while Gracie Bradshaw placed sixth with a time of 20.06 seconds. Frichtl also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a score of 51.93 seconds.

TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET

At Dwight

Team scores

1. Clifton Central, 130; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 116.5; 3. Dwight, 66; 4. Watseka, 59; 5. Beecher, 51; 6. St. Anne, 43.5; 7. Tri-Point, 29; 8. Momence, 16; 9. Iroquois West, 6; 10. Illinois Lutheran, 2.

100-meter dash

1. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 14.02; 2. Haley Riechers (STA) 14.34; 3. Jacki Houck (TP) 14.36; 4. Tessa Coulter (CC) 14.54; 5. Kaitlynn Hornbeck (PBL) 14.67; 6. Kathlene Huffaker (DWI) 15.09.

200-meter dash

1. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 28.63; 2. Jacki Houck (TP) 29.42; 3. Emily Gresens (CC) 29.63; 4. Tessa Coulter (CC) 29.65; 4. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 30.0; 5. Haley Riechers (STA) 30.0.

400-meter dash

1. Kathlene Huffaker (DWI) 1:06.95; 2. Audrey Schunke (CC) 1:07.25; 3. Tori Hemp (CC) 1:08.65; 4. Asia Crossley (MOM) 1:09.07; 5. Megan Martell (WAT) 1:10.47; 6. Haylee Ketchum (WAT) 1:12.04.

800-meter run

1. Tori Fasano (BEE) 2:31.83; 2. Katie Kleinert (CC) 2:38.65; 3. Olzea Smolinski (CC) 2:39.67; 4. Koli Croy (DWI) 2;41.04; 5. Alexis Brooke (DWI) 2:45.46; 6. Brianna Hanners (WAT) 2:50.25.

1,600-meter run

1. Tori Fasano (BEE) 5:46.09; 2. Evie Ellis (PBL) 5:55.82; 3. Katie Kleinert (CC) 6:04.58; 4. Koli Croy (DWI) 6:20.46; 5. Alexis Brooke (DWI) 6:21.11; 6. Kendall Antons (CC) 6:29.81.

3,200-meter run

1. Evie Ellis (PBL) 13:11.49; 2. Kendall Antons (CC) 13:49.98; 3. Kasey Swanson (BEE) 14:21.48; 4. Kaitlyn Girard (CC) 15:03.71; 5. Katie Harms (PBL) 15:33.77; 6. Arika Stanley (WAT) 17:18.04.

100-meter hurdles

1. Julie Ramsey (DWI) 16.84; 2. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 16.98; 3. Meghan Scott (DWI) 17.64; 4. Madyson Beasley (CC) 19.38; 5. Sarah Curtis (BEE) 19.91; 6. Gracie Bradshaw (PBL) 20.06.

300-meter hurdles

1. Julie Ramsey (DWI) 48.97; 2. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 51.93; 3. Meghan Scott (DWI) 52.24; 4. Kaleigh Ladehoff (CC) 56.43; 5. Abby Alexander (IL) 56.45; 6. Sarah Curtis (BEE) 57.28.

4x100 relay

1. PBL, 53.15; 2. Clifton Central, 54.5; 3. St. Anne, 56.09; 4. Watseka, 57.54; 5. Iroquois West, 1:02.33.

4x200 relay

1. Clifton Central, 1:54; 2. PBL, 1:57.58; 3. St. Anne, 2:06.73; 4. Watseka, 2:07.05; 5. Iroquois West, 2:11.66.

4x400 relay

1. Clifton Central, 4:41.44; 2. Watseka, 4:51.5; 3. PBL, 4:56.99; 4. St. Anne, 4:58.62.

4x800 relay

1. Clifton Central, 11:58.88; 2. Watseka, 12:42.22; 3. St. Anne, 13:00.16; 4. PBL, 13:55.36.

High jump

1. Cailin Perez (STA) 4-10; 2. Emily Bunting (WAT) 4-8; 3. Mackenzie Bruns (PBL) 4-6; 4. Angel Matuszewski (TP) 4-4; 4. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4-4; 6. Koli Croy (DWI) 4-4.

Long jump

1. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 15-2; 2. Angel Matuszewski (TP) 14-3; 3. Icis Amphy (MOM) 14-2 3/4; 4. Jacki Houck (TP) 14-2; 5. Jasmin Toepfer (STA) 14-0 1/2; 6. Izabelle Daniels (WAT) 13-4 1/4.

Triple jump

1. Emily Gresens (CC) 32-0; 2. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 31-2 1/2; 3. Icis Amphy (MOM) 31-1 3/4; 4. Kamryn Grice (CC) 30-2 1/4; 5. Rylie Parsons (WAT) 29-10; 6. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 29-9.

Shot put

1. Asia Benson (WAT) 36-1; 2. Lauren James (CC) 32-7 1/2; 3. Maddie Boley (BEE) 32-7; 4. Lucy Rieke (DWI) 32-5; 5. Madisyn Hatfield (DWI) 31-6; 6. Kinzie Parsons (WAT) 31-0.

Discus

1. Maddie Boley (BEE) 112-7; 2. Emily Bunting (WAT) 110-5; 3. Kristy Weisel (BEE) 104-4; 4. Lucy Rieke (DWI) 101-2; 5. Ashley Aguilera (IW) 92-8; 6. Lizzie Kleinert (CC) 90-0.