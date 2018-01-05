PBL softball defeats Iroquois West 15-7

ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team won 15-7 Tuesday, May 1, over Iroquois West.

Maddy Foellner hit 4-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs while Baylee Cosgrove hit 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and four runs. Cassidi Nuckols went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored while Sindra Gerdes hit 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a stolen base.

Emily Adwell was the winning pitcher for PBL (6-2, 3-6 Sangamon Valley Conference), allowing no earned runs on seven hits while striking out four batters and walking one.

The Panthers scored four runs in the first inning.

Cosgrove doubled to right field before Nuckols hit a one-out two-bagger to left field to send Cosgrove across home plate. After Gerdes singled, Kayla Adwell doubled to left field to send Nuckols and Gerdes home and crossed home plate on a Foellner groundout.

With two outs in the second inning, Cosgrove singled to left field before an error on a Christina White ground ball resulted in Cosgrove crossing home plate. Nuckols then singled to center field to send White home, extending PBL's lead to 6-1.

In the fourth inning, PBL scored five runs to increase its lead to 11-2.

White singled to send Cosgrove home before Gerdes was hit by a pitch and Kayla Adwell singled to center field to send White across home plate.

Foellner, Kelbie Hayden and Jaden Bender each singled in back-to-back-to-back at-bats to send a runner across home plate.

The Panthers scored three more runs in the fifth inning.

Cosgrove walked before White lined a base hit to send Cosgrove home. With one out, Gerdes singled to right field before White crossed home plate on a Kayla Adwell groundout. Foellner tripled to center field to send Gerdes across home plate.

In the seventh inning, Nuckols singled to left field before Foellner singled to send Nuckols across home plate.

PBL 15, Iroquois West 7

PBL 420 530 1 -- 15 18 8

IW 101 032 0 -- 7 7 4

W -- Emily Adwell, 7 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 4 K, BB. L -- Taylor McTaggart, 7 IP, 18 H, 15 R, 12 ER, 0 K, 4 BB.

PBL (6-12, 3-6) -- Maddy Foellner 4-5, 3B, 4 RBIs. Baylee Cosgrove 3-4, 2B, 4 R, 2 SB. Cassidi Nuckols 3-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Kayla Adwell 2-5, 2B, 3 RBIs. Sindra Gerdes 2-4, 3 R, SB.

Iroquois West (1-13, 0-7) -- S. Johnson 4-4, 3B, 2 RBIs.