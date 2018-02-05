GCMS softball wins 10-5 over Eureka

GIBSON CITY -- About half an hour prior to Wednesday's softball game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Eureka, the IHSA released the schedule for the IHSA Class 2A postseason.

Third-seeded GCMS and No. 5-seeded Eureka are set to meet in the El Paso-Gridley Regional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 16.

If the Falcons' performance on Wednesday, May 2, is any indication, they should be ready to play in mid-May as they defeated Eureka 10-5.

“It was good for our confidence to get that win today," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said. “Eureka is always a really solid team in our conference, so it was really nice to get that win against them.”

Hailey Rutledge, GCMS's lone senior, celebrated senior night prior to Wednesday's game.

An error she committed in the top of the third inning resulting in a tying run scoring for Eureka. However, she made up for it by hitting a hard ground ball to right field to send Emily Clinton home for a go-ahead run in the bottom of the third inning.

“Errors happen every single day, but you move on. We always talk about (having a) next-play mentality," Rubarts said. "If you make an error, you move on. She did a job tonight as our senior. She stepped up and got some good, timely hits. That was great.”

Rutledge's RBI hit was the first of three runs scored by GCMS (11-3-1, 7-1-1) in the bottom of the third inning.

Madison Eberle -- who finished the game hitting 4-for-4 -- led off the inning with a single to left field before Emily Clinton belted a base hit to center field. Maci Bielfeldt then hit a single to center field on which Eberle was tagged out at home plate.

Rutledge's RBI base hit in the next at-bat was followed by a double to center field hit by Makenzi Bielfeldt that sent Maci Bielfeldt across home plate. Dani Eckerty then singled on a hard ground ball to left field to send Rutledge home.

In the fourth inning, two home runs extended the Falcons' lead to 8-2.

Eberle hit a solo home run past the left-field fence with one out. After Clinton reached base on an error, Maci Bielfeldt hit a two-run homer past the center-field fence.

“Our offense has really come along in these last few games, which we're really excited about coming into the postseason," Rubarts said.

In the bottom of the first inning, GCMS scored two runs to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Eberle led off the inning with a line-drive single to center field. With two outs, Rutledge -- who finished the game hitting 3-for-4 -- doubled to center field to put runners in scoring position.

Both runners crossed home plate as Makenzi Bielfeldt hit a fly ball that was dropped in right field.

In the top of the fifth inning, Tessa Leman -- who scored for the Hornets in the top of the first inning -- hit a double to center field to send a runner home for Eureka.

After GCMS's defense pulled off a double play, Maddie McCunn reached base on a dropped third strike, resulting in Leman crossing home plate.

“We've got some things to work on defensively, but we're always working and trying to get better," Rubarts said. Eberle finished her day on the mound with 16 strikeouts and four walks while yielding four runs -- two earned -- on seven hits. “Some of our goals from here on out is limiting our errors behind Madi,” Rubarts said.

Summer Roesch reached base on an error before Megan Moody doubled on a line drive to center field to put runners in scoring position for GCMS with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. After Hannah Hathaway -- who ran as a courtesy for the catcher Roesch -- was tagged out at home plat on an Autumn Carter ground ball,

Eberle singled to right field to send Moody across home plate.

Maci Bielfeldt singled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning before Eckerty hit a triple to right field to send Maci Bielfeldt across home plate to extend GCMS's lead to 10-4.

GCMS travels to Tremont on Thursday and Heyworth on Friday before going to Clifton Central on Saturday and traveling to Fisher for a make-up game the following Tuesday.

GCMS 10, Eureka 5

EUR 101 020 1 -- 5 7 3

GCMS 203 331 x -- 10 15 2

W -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 16 K, 4 BB. L -- Williams, 6 IP, 15 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 5 K, 0 BB.

Eureka -- Leman 3-4, 2B, RBI, 3 R. Greene 1-3, R. McCunn RBI. Miller 1-4, RBI. Swords 2 BB. Williams 1-3. Hack R. Silverthorn 1-3.

GCMS (11-3-1, 7-1-1) -- Madison Eberle 4-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Emily Clinton 1-4, 2 R. Maci Bielfeldt 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Hailey Rutledge 3-4, RBI, 2 R. Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Dani Eckerty 2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs. Megan Moody 1-3, 2B, R.