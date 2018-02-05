IHSA releases Class 2A softball seeds, schedule

GIBSON CITY -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley was selected as the third seed in the IHSA Class 2A GCMS Sectional's sub-sectional A.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda was selected as the ninth seed. Bloomington Central Catholic and Olympia were selected as the top-two seeds, followed by Tri-Valley, Eureka, Fieldcrest, El Paso-Gridley and Lexington/Ridgeview.

GCMS will face Eureka in the El Paso-Gridley Regional semifinals at South Pointe Park in El Paso at 4:30 p.m. The winner will face either Olympia, EP-G or Fieldcrest in the regional championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 19.

PBL will face Central Catholic in the Bloomington Central Catholic Regional semifinals at McGraw Park in Bloomington at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 15. The winner will face either Tri-Valley or Lexington/Ridgeview in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 19.

St. Joseph-Ogden was selected as the top seed in sub-sectional B, followed by Maroa-Forsyth, Unity, Monticello, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Oakwood, Westville, Warrensburg-Latham, Hoopeston Area and St. Thomas More.

Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) Sectional

GCMS Softball Field

815 N. Sangamon, Gibson City

TUESDAY, May 22

Game 1 at 4:30 p.m.: Winner Bloomington (Central Catholic) Regional vs. Winner Monticello Regional

WEDNESDAY, May 23

Game 2 at 4:30 p.m.: Winner St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) Regional vs. Winner El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) Regional

SATURDAY, May 26

Game 3 at 11 a.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Monticello Regional

Monticello High School

1 Sage Drive, Monticello

MONDAY, May 14

Game 1 at 4:30 p.m.: (11) Champaign (St. Thomas More) at (9) Warrensburg (W.-Latham)

TUESDAY, May 15

Game 2 at 4:30 p.m.: (2) Maroa (M.-Forsyth) vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 6:30 p.m.: (4) Monticello vs. (7) Fithian (Oakwood)

SATURDAY, May 19

Game 4 at 11 a.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) Regional

St. Joseph-Ogden High School

301 N. Main Street, St. Joseph

MONDAY, May 14

Game 1 at 4:30 p.m.: (8) Westville at (6) Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)

Game 2 at 4:30 p.m.: (10) Hoopeston (H. Area) at (5) Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)

TUESDAY, May 15

Game 3 at 4:30 p.m.: (1) St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) vs. Winner Game 1

WEDNESDAY, May 16

Game 4 at 4:30 p.m.: (3) Tolono (Unity) vs. Winner Game 2

SATURDAY, May 19

Game 5 at 11 a.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) Regional

South Pointe Park

525 S. Sycamore, El Paso

MONDAY, May 14

Game 1 at 4:30 p.m.: (7) El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) at (6) Minonk (Fieldcrest)

TUESDAY, May 15

Game 2 at 4:30 p.m.: (2) Stanford (Olympia) vs. Winner Game 1

WEDNESDAY, May 16

Game 3 at 4:30 p.m.: (3) Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) vs. (5) Eureka

SATURDAY, May 19

Game 4 at 11 a.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Bloomington (Central Catholic) Regional

McGraw Park

1201 Airport Road, Bloomington

TUESDAY, May 15

Game 1 at 4:30 p.m.: (1) Bloomington (Central Catholic) vs. (9) Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)

WEDNESDAY, May 16

Game 2 at 4:30 p.m.: (4) Downs (Tri-Valley) vs. (8) Lexington [Coop]

SATURDAY, May 19

Game 3 at 11 a.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2