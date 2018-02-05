PBL softball loses 8-2 to Blue Ridge

FARMER CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 8-2 Wednesday to Blue Ridge.

Sindra Gerdes hit 2-for-3 with an RBI while Kelbie Hayden (1-for-3) also drove in a run, Cassidi Nuckols hit 2-for-4 with a run scored and Baylee Cosgrove (1-for-4) also scored a run.

Mallorie Ecker took the loss on the mound for PBL (6-13), allowing seven unearned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one batter through 4 2/3 innings.

Emily Adwell yielded another unearned run on one hit and no walks through 1 1/3 innings.

Blue Ridge 8, PBL 2

PBL 000 110 0 -- 2 8 5

BR 000 080 0 -- 8 8 0

W -- Sydnee Evans, 7 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 9 K, 3 BB. L -- Mallorie Ecker, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 0 ER, K, 3 BB.

PBL (6-13) -- Baylee Cosgrove 1-4, R. Cassidi Nuckols 2-4, R. Sindra Gerdes 2-3, RBI. Dalaney Rogers 1-1. Kayla Adwell 1-3. Kelbie Hayden 1-3, RBI.

Blue Ridge -- Hannah Brackenhoff RBI, R. Avery Place 2-4. Kaitlyn Zeigler R. Georgia Manuel R. Harley Buchanan 1-3, RBI, R. Natalie Tharp 1-2, RBI, R. Macy Baird 1-3, 2 R. Olivia Isaacs 3-3, RBI, R.