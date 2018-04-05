PBL boys track and field places first in home meet

PAXTON -- In a preview of what may be to come in the Twin Valley Conference Meet in less than a week, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field team defeated Watseka by one point in Thursday's PBL Varsity Invite.

The Panthers won Thursday's 12-team meet with a score of 92, followed by the following TVC teams: Watseka tallied 91 points, Clifton Central scored 84 points to finish third, Iroquois West finished fifth with a score of 61, Momence finished eighth with a score of 24 and Tri-Point finished 10th with a score of 11.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, meanwhile, had only a one-day layoff going into Thursday's meet after competing in the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet on Tuesday, May 1. The Falcons finished seventh with a score of 52.

The PBL 4x800 relay team (Kody Harrison, Alec St. Julien, Nik Schnabel and Jordan Giese) finished first in its race with a time of 8:50.44. GCMS (Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Christian Rodriguez and Manny Portal) finished 10th with a time of 10:17.13.

The Panthers also placed first in the 4x200 relay as Riley Cuppernell, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones and Garrett Bachtold teamed up to finish with a time of 1:34.03. GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt and Ethan Kasper) finished third with a time of 1:36.84.

PBL's Jonathan Muller placed first in the long jump with a leap of 20-10 while GCMS's Caleb Bleich and Austin Spiller finished second and fourth, respectively, with jumps of 19-9 1/4 and 18-8.

In the high jump, Bleich finished first with a leap of 5-10 while Spiller and teammate Ethan Kasper finished fifth and eighth, respectively, in the triple jump with leaps of 35-3 1/4 and 31-8 1/2.

PBL's 4x400 relay team (Jonathan Muller, Tanner Longest, Kody Harrison and Jordan Giese) finished second with a time of 3:41.35 while GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt and Lance Livingston) placed fourth with a time of 3:46.45.

The Panthers' 4x100 relay team (Riley Cuppernell, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones and Garrett Bachtold) finished second with a time of 46.15 seconds while the Falcons (Marcus Baillie, Isaiah Chatman, Lance Livingston and Ethan Kasper) finished sixth with a time of 47.96 seconds.

In the shot put, PBL's Jake Rich finished second with a throw of 44-3 while teammate Brandon Scott placed fifth with a throw of 38-10 1/4. GCMS's Owen Duke and Ryan Shambrook finished 11th and 13th, respectively, with throws of 36-3 1/2 and 36-0 3/4.

In the 400-meter dash, PBL's Cody Winter finished second with a time of 56.55 seconds while GCMS's Spencer Meenen and Cullen Neal finished sixth and 10th, respectively, with times of 58.35 and 59.44 seconds.

The Falcons' Isaiah Chatman finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.2 seconds while PBL's Kris Hewerdine and Curtis Phillips finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 44.75 and 46.56 seconds. Spiller finished 14th with a time of 49.95 seconds.

Hewerdine finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.97 seconds while Phillips finished 10th with a time of 19.9 seconds and Chatman and GCMS's Caleb Dunham finished fouth and 13th, respectively, with times of 18.13 and 19.9 seconds.

The Panthers' Keegan Lantz finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 116-8 while teammate Dane Polson placed seventh with a throw of 111-7 and GCMS's Owen Duke and Mitchell Meenen finished eighth and 10th, respectively, with throws of 107-4 and 93-5.

GCMS's Ethan Kasper and Austin Spiller finished seventh and ninth, respectively, in the 100-meter dash with times of 12.49 and 12.67 seconds. PBL's Dylan Polson and Zane Inman finished 15th and 20th, respectively, with times of 13.24 and 13.88 seconds.

GCMS's Lance Livingston finished ninth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.06 seconds while teammate Cullen Neal finished 11th with a time of 26.38 seconds and PBL's Connor Beland and Patrick Griffin finished 12th and 15th, respectively, with times of 26.48 and 28.52 seconds.

In the 3,200-meter run, PBL's Adam McMullin finished 10th with a time of 12:51.99.

PBL's Ashton Goss finished 10th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:31.23 while GCMS's Ethan Freehill and Manny Portal finished 12th and 13th, respectively, with times of 5:36.8 and 5:38.0.

In the 800-meter run, GCMS's Remi Astronomo finished 15th with a time of 2:35.06 while Christian Rodriguez placed 18th with a time of 2:48.0.

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 92; 2. Watseka, 91; 3. Clifton Central, 84; 4. Urbana University, 71; 5. Iroquois West, 61; 6. Tri-Valley, 54; 7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 52; 8. Momence, 24; 9. St. Thomas More, 11; 10. Tri-Point, 11; 11. Milford/Cissna Park, 4; 12. Judah Christian, 0.

100-meter dash

1. Keegan Zack (WAT) 11.79; 2. Chandler Burrow (CC) 11.98; 3. Kollin Krumwiede (CC) 11.99; 4. Alex Emery (MOM) 12.16; 5. Jason Bargy (MOM) 12.46.

GCMS results -- 7. Ethan Kasper, 12.49; 9. Austin Spiller, 12.67.

200-meter dash

1. Keegan Zack (WAT) 23.25; 2. Alex Emery (MOM) 24.12; 3. Kollin Krumwiede (CC) 24.31; 4. Omoniyi Blessing (UNI) 25.14; 5. Zachary Gerling (IW) 25.26.

GCMS results -- 9. Lance Livingston, 26.06; 11. Cullen Neal, 26.38.

PBL results -- 12. Connor Beland, 26.48; 15. Patrick Griffin, 28.52.

400-meter dash

1. Dane Thorne (CC) 55.58; 2. Cody Winter (PBL) 56.55; 3. Justin McTaggart (WAT) 56.93; 4. DaQuain Hughes-Belle (MOM) 57.47; 5. Ganner Hoekstra (MCP) 58.34.

GCMS results -- 6. Spencer Meenen, 58.35; 10. Cullen Neal, 59.44.

800-meter run

1. Nick Ramkumar (UNI) 2:06.01; 2. Jeremiah Norris (CC) 2:10.48; 3. Ian Clapper (STM) 2:15.0; 4. Ian Clapper (STM) 2:15.0; 5. Wyatt Dohe (TP) 2:15.22.

GCMS results -- 15. Remi Astronomo, 2:35.06; 18. Christian Rodriguez, 2:48.0.

1,600-meter run

1. Malik Isandro (UNI) 4:40.79; 2. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 4:44.5; 3. Alex Dolcos (UNI) 4:49.38; 4. Drew Guimond (TV) 4:54.21; 5. Jeremy Snejberg (CC) 4:57.44; 6. Wyatt Dohe (TP) 5:15.48.

PBL results -- 10. Ashton Goss, 5:31.23.

GCMS results -- 12. Ethan Freehill, 5:36.8; 13. Manny Portal, 5:38.0.

3,200-meter run

1. Aryan Lalwani (UNI) 10:07.89; 2. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 10:11.96; 3. Matthew Kovich (TV) 11:06.52; 4. Connor Price (IW) 11:15.63; 5. Jerod Snejberg (CC) 11:18.15.

PBL results -- 10. Adam McMullin, 12:51.99.

110-meter hurdles

1. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 16.62; 2. Omoniyi Blessing (UNI) 17.38; 3. Kris Hewerdine (PBL) 17.97; 4. Isaiah Chatman (GCMS) 18.13; 5. Brad Stock (MCP) 18.15.

PBL results -- 10. Curtis Phillips, 19.9; 13. Caleb Dunham, 22.44.

300-meter hurdles

1. Max Grant (IW) 44.18; 2. Isaiah Chatman (GCMS) 44.2; 3. Kris Hewerdine (PBL) 44.75; 4. Curtis Phillips (PBL) 46.56; 5. Isaac Stevenson (TV) 46.62.

GCMS results -- 14. Austin Spiller, 49.95.

4x100 relay

1. Watseka, 45.41; 2. PBL (Riley Cuppernell, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones, Garrett Bachtold), 46.15; 3. Clifton Central, 46.78; 4. Momence, 47.21; 5. Tri-Valley, 47.31; 6. GCMS (Marcus Baillie, Isaiah Chatman, Lance Livingston, Ethan Kasper), 47.96.

4x200 relay

1. PBL (Riley Cuppernell, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones, Garrett Bachtold), 1:34.03; 2. Watseka, 1:36.27; 3. GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt, Ethan Kasper), 1:36.84; 4. Clifton Central, 1:38.41; 5. Tri-Valley, 1:41.52.

4x400 relay

1. Urbana University, 3:39.83; 2. PBL (Jonathan Muller, Tanner Longest, Kody Harrison, Jordan Giese), 3:41.35; 3. Watseka, 3:43.42; 4. GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt, Lance Livingston), 3:46.45; 5. Clifton Central, 3:46.52.

4x800 relay

1. PBL (Kody Harrison, Alec St. Julien, Nik Schnabel, Jordan Giese), 8:50.44; 2. Clifton Central, 8:50.67; 3. Iroquois West, 9:04.12; 4. Uni High, 9:17.75; 5. Tri-Valley, 9:17.78.

GCMS results -- 10. Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Christian Rodriguez, Manny Portal, 10:17.13.

High jump

1. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 5-10; 2. Wyatt Dohe (TP) 5-10; 3. Emery Lux-Rulon (STM) 5-8; 4. Max Grant (IW) 5-6; 5. Zac Creamean (TV) 5-0; 5. Logan Musick (TV) 5-0.

Long jump

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 20-10; 2. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 19-9 1/4; 3. Zachary Gerling (IW) 19-3; 4. Austin Spiller (GCMS) 18-8; 5. Kelton Musgraves (WAT) 17-8 1/4.

Triple jump

1. Keegan Zack (WAT) 40-7 1/4; 2. Drew Hagen (WAT) 38-9 1/4; 3. Caleb Stevenson (TV) 37-6 3/4; 4. Zachary Gerling (IW) 37-2 3/4; 5. Austin Spiller (GCMS) 35-3 1/4.

GCMS results -- 8. Ethan Kasper, 31-8 1/2.

Shot put

1. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 46-3 1/2; 2. Jake Rich (PBL) 44-3; 3. Cam Elam (TV) 42-7; 4. Trysten Massey (IW) 40-5 1/4; 5. Brandon Scott (PBL) 38-10 1/4.

GCMS results -- 11. Owen Duke, 36-3 1/2; 13. Ryan Shambrook, 36-0 3/4.

Discus

1. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 128-7; 2. Jacob Reitz (IW) 125-5; 3. Cam Elam (TV) 119-4; 4. Trysten Massey (IW) 118-1; 5. Keegan Lantz (PBL) 116-8.

PBL results -- 7. Dane Polson, 111-7.

GCMS results -- 8. Owen Duke, 107-4; 10. Mitchell Meenen, 93-5.

Pole vault

1. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 13-0; 2. Ryan Steiner (TV) 12-0; 3. Camdyn McFarland (TV) 11-0; 4. Cullen Neal (GCMS) 9-0.