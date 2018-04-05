PBL softball wins 14-0 over Tri-Point

PBL’s Sindra Gerdes, right, high-fives head coach Kelli Vaughn as she jogs around the bases after hitting a home run during Friday’s game against Tri-Point.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team defeated Tri-Point 14-0 on Friday.

Baylee Cosgrove led PBL (8-13) at the plate as she hit 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Jaden Bender (2-for-2) drove in two runs and scored three more while Sindra Gerdes (1-for-3) homered with two RBIs and two runs scored and Maddy Foellner (1-for-2) drove in two runs.

Emily Adwell (7-6) pitched a five-hit shutout as she struck out two batters and walked none.

In the first inning, PBL took a 1-0 lead as Cosgrove led off with a double to left field before advancing to third base on a passed ball and scoring on a Gerdes groundout.

The Panthers scored four runs in the second inning to extend their lead to 5-0.

Bender led off with single to left field before advancing to second base on a wild pitch. As Mallorie Ecker drew a walk, Bender crossed home plate on a throw.

After advancing to third base on a passed ball, Ecker crossed home plate on Cosgrove triple to right field. Cosgrove then scored on a Christina White groundout. Gerdes then hit a home run past the center-field fence.

In the third inning, PBL added nine runs to its lead.

Bender walked with one out before crossing home plate on a Dalaney Rogers single to left field. In the next at-bat, Cosgrove hit a two-run homer past the center-field fence.

White and Kayla Adwell each singled and Gerdes walked to load the bases before Foellner singled to left field to send White and Gerdes across home plate.

After Kayla Suhl drew a walk, Bender sent Kayla Adwell and Foellner across home plate with a base hit to center field. Suhl and Bender each crossed home plate as Ecker reached second base on an error.

PBL 14, Tri-Point 0

TP 000 00 -- 0 5 3

PBL 149 0x -- 14 10 3

W -- Emily Adwell, 7 IP,

Tri-Point -- McDonald 1-3. Billerbeck 2-2. Hindman 1-3. E. Bruner 1-2.

PBL (8-13) -- Baylee Cosgrove 3-4, 2B, 3B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBIs. Jaden Bender 2-2, 3 R, 2 RBIs. Sindra Gerdes 1-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs. Christina White RBI, R. Dalaney Rogers 1-1, RBI. Mallorie Ecker 1-2, R. Maddy Foellner 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Kayla Adwell 1-2, R. Kayla Suhl R.