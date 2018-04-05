PBL softball wins 16-6 over Iroquois West

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team rallied from a five-run deficit to win 16-6 Thursday over Iroquois West.

The rally started with PBL (7-13, 4-6 Sangamon Valley Conference) scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Baylee Cosgrove singled to lead off the inning and stole second base before Christina White singled to left field to send her home. Cassidi Nuckols and Sindra Gerdes each singled to load the bases before Maddy Foellner reached base on an error, Nuckols scored on a wild pitch and Gerdes crossed home plate on a Kelbie Hayden groundout.

"I was proud of the girls because they didn’t hang their heads, they just came back in the dugout and got ready to hit the ball," PBL head coach Kelli Vaughn said.

"Our top four hitters accounted for 10 of our runs, and I thought they (Baylee Cosgrove, Christina White, CJ Nuckols and Sindra) all did a nice job tonight. We were aggressive on the base paths, and we finally got some timely hits."

Jaden Bender singled to lead off the second inning for PBL before Cosgrove walked and White singled to center field to send Bender home for the tying run.

"Christina White continues to put together quality at-bat after quality at-bat," Vaughn said. "I’m impressed with her discipline at the plate as a freshman. She’s been a tough out for other teams."

After Cosgrove scored the go-ahead run with two outs in the second inning on a wild pitch before White crossed home plate on another wild pitch.

After Hayden singled to center field to lead off the third inning advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Emily Adwell, Cosgrove hit a two-out home run to center field to extend PBL's lead to 9-5.

Baylee continues to impress me night-in and night-out with her leadership from behind the plate and from the leadoff spot in the order," Vaughn said.

"She hit another homer tonight and threw two more runners out at second base trying to steal. She’s one of the top softball players in our area, and she’s going to be fun to watch as the future unfolds."

After White singled to left field, Nuckols tripled to left field to send her home. Gerdes singled to left field to send Nuckols home, Kayla Adwell doubled to center field to send Gerdes across home plate.

"Kayla Adwell and Kelbie Hayden had another multiple hit night at the plate, and gave us a spark in the middle of the order," Vaughn said.

Emily Adwell and White walked to put runners on first and second with two outs in the fourth inning, Nuckols singled on a fly ball to center field, on which Emily Adwell crossed home plate for her first run "on a great hustle play from second base, Vaughn said.

After Kayla Adwell walked to lead off the fifth inning, Hayden hit a one-out double to center field to send Adwell home.

Mallorie Ecker singled to send Hayden home before Cosgrove hit an RBI single to right field.

Emily Adwell improved her record on the mound to 6-6 as she struck out two batters and walked none while allowing six runs -- four earned -- on seven hits.

"Emily pitched well again tonight," Vaughn said. "As the season has progressed, we are having more and more quality defensive innings. Tonight, we had one bad inning, but we responded and played well the rest of the night.

"Last night at Blue Ridge, our one bad inning cost us the game. We’ll have nights like that as we learn and as we grow, but I am seeing more overall consistency from our fielders and more consistency at the plate. We are moving in the right direction."

The Panthers are scheduled to play Tri-Point at home Friday in a make-up game at 4:30 p.m.

PBL 16, Iroquois West 6

IW 500 01 -- 6 7 3

PBL 435 13 -- 16 17 4

W -- Emily Adwell (6-6), 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. L -- Tilstra, 3 IP, 13 H, 12 R, 10 ER, K, BB.

Iroquois West -- Meara Tilstra 2-3, RBI, R. Lauren Cultra 2-3, R. Jacey Stiers 1-3, 2B.

PBL (7-13, 4-6) -- Baylee Cosgrove 3-4, 3 R, 3 RBIs, HR. Christina White 3-3, 3 R, 2 RBIs. Cassidi Nuckols 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 3B. Sindra Gerdes 2-4, 2 R, RBI. Kayla Adwell 2-3, R, RBI, 2B. Kelbie Hayden 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs. Mallorie Ecker 1-1, RBI, R. Jaden Bender 1-3, R. Emily Adwell R. Maddy Foellner RBI.