PBL's Brandon Scott signs to play football for Knox College

PBL's Brandon Scott signs his letter of intent to play football for Knox College.

PAXTON -- Brandon Scott, a senior at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, signed his letter of intent on Friday to play football for Knox College.

"I'm very excited about going to Knox this upcoming fall," Scott said.

Scott was the third PBL football player to sign with the Division III school in the past five years. Trent Wooten and Jordan Anderson went to Knox after graduating from PBL in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Scott, who will major in chemistry, visited Knox last January and March.

"I like how it's a family environment and how everybody just seems nice there," Scott said. "It's an all-around great school."

Knox College was the only one Scott visited.

"I got a couple (of other offers), but I just figured that this is the one that felt right, and decided that would be the best way to go," Scott said.

Scott had been playing football since fourth grade. During his senior season at PBL, Scott had 29 tackles, including 12 1/2 for a loss of yards, and two sacks.

"I think I'm going to miss the coaches, for sure," Scott said.