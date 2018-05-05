CLIFTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won two games at Clifton Central High School on Saturday.

The Falcons finished the game producing 17 hits at the plate as Dani Eckerty hit 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored and Emily Clinton hit 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Hailey Rutledge hit 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored while Maci Bielfeldt hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Lindsey Heinz (2-for-3) drove in two runs and scored another.

Madi Eberle and Lauren Leonard combined to pitch a two-hitter for GCMS (13-5) on the mound.

Eberle struck out five batters and walked one while allowing no runs on no hits through two innings and 26 pitches. Leonard allowed two unearned runs on two hits while striking out two batters and walking two through 2 2/3 innings and 51 pitches.

GCMS took a 4-0 lead in the first inning as Eberle walked and Clinton singled before they each crossed home plate on an error on a ground ball hit by Maci Bielfeldt. Hailey Rutledge then hit a two-run homer on a fly ball to center field.

In the second inning, Clinton doubled to left field with two outs and Maci Bielfeldt singled to left field before Rutledge sent Clinton across home plate with a base hit to right field.

The Falcons scored 15 more runs in the third inning.

Eckerty led off the inning with a double to center field before Summer Roesch was hit by a pitch and Mady Schutte singled to right field before Heinz sent Eckerty home with a base hit to center field.

Eberle singled to left field to send Roesch home before Clinton sent Schutte and Hathaway across home plate with a base hit to right field.

After Maci Bielfeldt lined a base hit to left field, Rutledge drew a walk to send Eberle home before Makenzi Bielfeldt was hit by a pitch to send Clinton across home plate.

Eckerty then singled to left field to send Maci Bielfeldt and Rutledge across home plate. After Roesch was hit by a pitch, Makenzi Bielfeldt scored on a wild pitch.

Schutte walked before Heinz singled to left field to send Eckerty across home plate. Leonard was then hit by a pitch to send Roesch home.

Hathaway sent Schutte home with a base hit. After Autumn Carter reached base on an error before Rylee Tompkins singled to center field to send Heinz across home plate.

Eckerty then doubled to send Carter and Tompkins across home plate.

In its second Saturday game, GCMS defeated Clifton Central 11-1.

Eberle pitched another two-hitter for GCMS on the mound, striking out 13 batters and walking none while allowing one earned run on two hits.

At the plate, she hit 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored while Maci Bielfeldt hit 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Emily Clinton (1-for-3) drove in two runs.

The Falcons scored two runs in the first inning as Eberle hit a leadoff single before scoring on a Maci Bielfeldt double to right field. Eckerty walked before Maci Biefleldt scored on an error.

In the second inning, GCMS scored three runs.

Leonard was hit by a pitch and Hathaway and Schutte each walked to load the bases before Leonard scored on a fielder's choice ground ball hit by Eberle.

Clinton then singled to send Schutte home before Eberle crossed home plate on a Maci Bielfeldt groundout.

In the third inning, Roesch reached base on an error before Carter -- who ran as a courtesy for Roesch -- scored on a sacrifice fly ball hit by Leonard.

The Falcons scored five more runs in the fifth inning to end the game via 10-run rule.

Megan Moody and Leonard each walked and Roesch reached base on an error to load the bases before Hathaway reached base on an error that sent Moody across home plate.

Carter crossed home plate on a Schutte flyout. After Eberle singled to center field, Clinton drew a walk to send Leonard across home plate.

Maci Bielfeldt drew another bases-loaded walk to send Hathaway home. Rutledge was then hit by a pitch to send Eberle across home plate.

GCMS 20, St. Anne 2

GCMS 41(15) 00 -- 20 17 2

STA 000 11 -- 2 2 2

W -- Madison Eberle, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K, BB. L -- Brandi Chase, 0.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, BB.

GCMS -- Eberle 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Lauren Leonard RBI. Emily Clinton 3-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Hannah Hathaway 1-2, RBI, R. Maci Bielfeldt 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Autumn Carter R. Hailey Rutledge 2-2, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Rylee Tompkins 1-2, RBI, R. Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-2, RBI, R. Dani Eckerty 3-4, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Summer Roesch 2 R. Mady Schutte 1-2, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Lindsey Heinz 2-3, 2 RBIs.

St. Anne -- Payton Kerness R. Lili Cruz 1-2, RBI. Taylor DeYoung 1-2, R.

GCMS 11, Clifton Central 1

CC 000 01 -- 1 2 5

GCMS 231 05 -- 11 4 1

W -- Madi Eberle, 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 13 K, 0 BB. L -- Kaylee Ketcherside, 4.1 IP, 4 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 8 BB.

Clifton Central -- Erica Cordes 1-2, R. Grace Poskin 1-2, RBI.

GCMS (13-5) -- Eberle 2-4, RBI, 3 R. Emily Clinton 1-3, 2 RBIs. Maci Bielfeldt 1-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Hailey Rutledge RBI. Megan Moody R. Lauren Leonard RBI, 2 R. Hannah Hathaway R. Mady Schutte RBI, R, 2 BB. Autumn Carter 2 R.