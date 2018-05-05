GCMS softball loses two to Heyworth

HEYWORTH -- This time, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team could not pull off a victory in extra innings.

On Friday, after winning an extra-inning game in each of their previous two weeks, the Falcons resumed a game against Heyworth that was called after seven innings on Monday, April 23, due to weather.

After 11 innings, Heyworth won 5-3.

After Morgan Spencer reached base on an error and Claire Martens doubled for Heyworth in the top of the 11th inning, both runners crossed home plate on another GCMS error on a Madison Riley sacrifice bunt.

The Hornets took the lead on an RBI single by Spencer in the eighth inning. In the bottom of the eighth, the Falcons tied the game as Madison Eberle singled to left field before crossing home plate on a Maci Biefeldt double to left field.

Eberle finished the game hitting 4-for-5 with two runs scored while Maci Bielfeldt (1-for-5) drove in two runs and Emily Clinton (1-for-5) had an RBI as well. Eberle also struck out 15 batters and walked three while allowing five runs -- three earned -- on eight hits on the mound in a losing effort.

In a regularly-scheduled game against Heyworth played that same Friday, GCMS (11-5, 7-3 Heart of Illinois Conference) lost 9-6 to Heyworth in a six-inning contest.

Hailey Rutledge led the Falcons at the plate by hitting 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Lindsey Heinz hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Hannah Hathaway (1-for-3) and Lauren Leonard each drove in a run.

In the first GCMS pitching performance of the season by someone other than Eberle, Leonard struck out two batters and walked five while allowing nine runs -- two earned -- on 11 hits.

The Falcons trailed 9-1 -- with Eberle scoring their lone run in the first inning as Maci Bielfeldt reached base on a dropped third strike -- before starting a five-run rally with two runs in the third inning as Emily Clinton reached base on an error and scoring as Rutledge reached base on another error.

In the fifth inning, GCMS scored three more runs, including RBI singles by Heinz and Hathaway.

Heyworth 5, GCMS 3

HEY 000 002 010 02 -- 5 8 1

GCMS 100 001 010 00 -- 3 7 3

W -- Adyson Slayback, 10.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 16 K, BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 11 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 15 K, 3 BB.

Heyworth -- Maddia Quattro 2-5, R. Slayback 1-5, RBI, R. Morgan Spencer 1-4, RBI. Grace Swaim R. Claire Martens 2-5, 2B, RBI, R. Madison Riley 1-4, 2 RBIs. Erica McMann 1-4. Sara Ingels R.

GCMS -- Madison Eberle 4-5, 2 2B, 2 R. Emily Clinton 1-5, RBI. Maci Bielfeldt 1-5, 2B, 2 RBIs. Autumn Carter 1-4. Hannah Hathaway R.

Heyworth 9, GCMS 6

GCMS 102 030 -- 6 8 5

HEY 450 00x -- 9 11 3

W -- Erica McMann, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 0 BB. L -- Lauren Leonard, 5 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 5 BB.

GCMS (11-5, 7-3) -- Madison Eberle 1-4, R. Emily Clinton R. Hailey Rutledge 3-4, 2 R. Dani Eckerty 1-1, R. Lindsey Heinz 2-3, 2 RBIs. Lauren Leonard RBI. Hannah Hathaway 1-3, RBI. Mady Schutte R.

Heyworth (15-10, 6-4) -- Stephanie Brown 1-4, 2B, R. Adyson Slayback 1-2, R. Madison Quattro 2-4, 2 R. Morgan Spencer 1-3, 2B, RBI. Madison Riley 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. McManna 3-3, 3 RBIs. Sara Ingels 1-3, R. Maggie Toepke 1-2, RBI. Grace Swaim R. Courtney Anderson R.