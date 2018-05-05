PBL girls track and field places fifth at Lady Spartan Classic

ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls track and field team fifth at Friday's Lady Spartan Classic.

The Panthers placed a score of 40 while Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley finished seventh in the 14-team meet with a score of 35.

In the high jump, PBL's Ariana Gentzler and Mackenzie Bruns placed second and third, respectively, with a leap of 4-7.

In the 400-meter dash, GCMS's Delanie Dykes finished second with a time of 59.58 seconds, about three-tenths of a second behind Eureka's Courtney Heffren.

PBL's Gracie Smith and Alyssa Hofer finished 12th and 13th, respectively, with times of 1:11.11 and 1:11.31. GCMS's Kylee Mueller placed 19th with a time of 1:21.67.

Dykes also finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.4 seconds while teammate Megan Meunier finished 11th with a time of 28.98 and PBL's Lexi Johnson placed ninth with a time of 28.91 seconds.

The Panthers' Olivia Frichtl finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.07 seconds while GCMS's Abigail Sizemore placed fifth with a time of 54.01 seconds and PBL's Gracie Bradshaw finished eighth with a time of 55.94 seconds.

Frichtl also finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.04 seconds while Bradshaw placed 10th with a time of 19.81 seconds.

In the triple jump, PBL's Lexi Johnson finished third with a leap of 31-8 while Gentzler placed seventh with a leap of 30-6 1/2.

Johnson also finished fourth fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15-3 while Gentzler placed eighth with a jump of 13-9 1/4 and GCMS's Haley Brown finished 12th with a leap of 13-1 1/2.

The Falcons' Claire Retherford finished third in the discus with a throw of 106-2 and fourth in the shot put with a toss of 31-3 1/2.

Teammate Ryleigh Brown finished 11th in the shot put with a throw of 27-2 1/4 while PBL's Emma Stocking and Savanna Davis placed 14th and 18th, respectively, with throws of 25-6 1/2 and 21-2.

In the discus, PBL's Ariana Gentzler and Diane Estrada finished 10th and 17th, respectively, with tosses of 82-5 and 55-7 while GCMS's Rachel Zheng placed 16th with a throw of 57-1.

The GCMS 4x800 relay team (Abigail Sizemore, Kennedy Fanson, Jacey Goin and Leah Martin) finished third with a time of 10:58.15.

In the pole vault, PBL's Emily Graves finished fourth with a height of 9-6 while GCMS's Payton Beach placed sixth with a vault of 8-0.

The Falcons' 4x400 relay team (Delanie Dykes, Michaela Dykes, Kennedy Fanson and Jacey Goin) finished fourth with a time of 4:32.96 while the Panthers (Alyssa Hofer, Cheyanna Ratcliff, Faith Johnson and Emily Graves) placed ninth with a time of 5:16.39.

In the 100-meter dash, PBL's Hannah Schwarz finished fifth with a time of 13.24 seconds while GCMS's Meunier and Haley Brown placed 10th and 11th, respectively, with times of 14.06 and 14.12 seconds.

The PBL 4x100 relay team (Lexi Johnson, Mackenzie Bruns, Olivia Frichtl and Hannah Schwarz) finished fifth with a time of 52.71 seconds. GCMS (Kennedy Fanson, Jacey Goin, Megan Meunier and Payton Beach) placed seventh with a time of 55.66 seconds.

The Panthers' Evie Ellis finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:45.95 while the Falcons' Leah Martin placed 11th with a time of 6:05.74. PBL's Katie Harms finished seventh in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:20.8 while Martin finished ninth with a time of 14:39.12.

In the 4x200 relay, GCMS (Megan Meunier, Payton Beach, Ryleigh Brown and Haley Brown) finished seventh with a time of 2:02.19 while PBL (Gracie Bradshaw, Cheyanne Ratcliff, Emily Graves and Faith Johnson) placed ninth with a time of 2:05.45.

In the 800-meter run, GCMS's Isabel Eichelberger finished 17th with a time of 3:02.4 while PBL's Yami Domingo and Olivia Wilson finished 20th and 21st, respectively, with times of 3:21.3 and 3:23.45.

LADY SPARTAN CLASSIC

At St. Joseph

Team scores

1. Monticello, 139; 2. Eureka, 96; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 59; 4. St. Thomas More, 44; 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 40; 6. Ridgeview, 37; 7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 35; 8. Watseka, 32; 9. Urbana University High School, 26; 10. Milford/Cissna Park, 19; 11. Fisher, 16; 12. Judah Christian, 10; 13. LeRoy, 4; 14. Iroquois West, 1.

100-meter dash

1. Mya Tinsley (RID) 12.94; 2. Amy Pineda (EUR) 12.96; 3. Sydney Buchanan (MON) 13.16; 4. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 13.19; 5. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 13.24.

GCMS results -- 10. Megan Meunier, 14.06; 11. Haley Brown, 14.12.

200-meter dash

1. Abbey Mizer (SJO) 26.48; 2. Emily Duis (MCP) 26.76; 3. Mya Tinsley (RID) 27.01; 4. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 27.4; 5. Sydney Buchanan (MONT) 27.73.

PBL results -- 9. Lexi Johnson, 28.91.

GCMS results -- 11. Megan Meunier, 28.98.

400-meter dash

1. Courtney Heffren (EUR) 59.27; 2. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 59.58; 3. Jules Grunloh (RID) 1:04.06; 4. Mattie Lieb (MON) 1:05.42; 5. Mackenzie Murphy (MON) 1:07.16.

PBL results -- 12. Gracie Smith, 1:11.11; 13. Alyssa Hofer, 1:11.31.

GCMS results -- 19. Kylee Mueller, 1:21.67.

800-meter run

1. Emma Argo (EUR) 2:23.73; 2. Alyssa McPike (MON) 2:25.41; 3. Sam Mabry (SJO) 2:29.07; 4. Rylee Sjuts (SJO) 2:29.25; 5. Emmy Tarr (LER) 2:32.8.

GCMS results -- 17. Isabel Eichelberger, 3:02.4.

PBL results -- 20. Yami Domingo, 3:21.3; 21. Olivia Wilson, 3:23.45.

1,600-meter run

1. Arielle Summitt (UNI) 4:59.4; 2. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 5:17.15; 3. Marguerite Hendrickson (STM) 5:18.52; 4. Annika Kimme (UNI) 5:34.97; 5. Cassidy Bagby (SJO) 5:37.24.

PBL results -- 7. Evie Ellis, 5:45.95.

GCMS results -- 11. Leah Martin, 6:05.74.

3,200-meter run

1. Laura Krasa (JUDAH) 11:19.32; 2. Tessa Wiegand (EUR) 12:27.24; 3. Angie Shaw (UNI) 13:18.45; 4. Sydney McMahon (STM) 13:37.67; 5. Hannah Walder (EUR) 13:54.31.

PBL results -- 7. Katie Harms, 14:20.8.

GCMS results -- 9. Leah Martin, 14:39.12.

100-meter hurdles

1. Emelia Ness (MON) 14.99; 2. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 15.54; 3. Aliyah Welter (MON) 16.51; 4. Zea Maroon (SJO) 16.72; 5. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 17.04.

PBL results -- 10. Gracie Bradshaw, 19.81.

300-meter hurdles

1. Emelia Ness (MON) 46.72; 2. Aliyah Welter (MON) 47.98; 3. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 50.07; 4. Tamra Edelman (EUR) 52.86; 5. Abigail Sizemore (GCMS) 54.01.

PBL results -- 8. Gracie Bradshaw, 55.94.

4x100 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 50.43; 2. Monticello, 50.56; 3. Ridgeview, 52.08; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 52.21; 5. PBL (Lexi Johnson, Mackenzie Bruns, Olivia Frichtl, Hannah Schwarz), 52.71.

GCMS results -- 7. Kennedy Fanson, Jacey Goin, Megan Meunier, Payton Beach, 55.66.

4x200 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:47.06; 2. Ridgeview, 1:50.45; 3. Monticello, 1:50.88; 4. St. Thomas More, 1:50.9; 5. Eureka, 1:57.71.

GCMS results -- 7. Megan Meunier, Payton Beach, Ryleigh Brown, Haley Brown, 2:02.19.

PBL results -- 9. Gracie Bradshaw, Cheyanne Ratcliff, Emily Graves, Faith Johnson, 2:05.45.

4x400 relay

1. Eureka, 4:08.9; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:09.7; 3. Monticello, 4:25.5; 4. GCMS (Delanie Dykes, Michaela Dykes, Kennedy Fanson, Jacey Goin), 4:32.96; 5. Uni High, 4:39.15.

PBL results -- 9. Alyssa Hofer, Cheyanne Ratcliff, Faith Johnson, Emily Graves, 5:16.39.

4x800 relay

1. Eureka, 10:03.48; 2. Monticello, 10:23.9; 3. GCMS (Abigail Sizemore, Kennedy Fanson, Jacey Goin, Leah Martin), 10:58.15; 4. Uni High, 11:10.5; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 11:48.75.

High jump

1. NaKaya Hughes (STM) 4-11; 2. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4-7; 3. Mackenzie Bruns (PBL) 4-7; 4. Emily Bunting (WAT) 4-5; 5. Joan Zimmerman (EUR) 4-3.

Long jump

1. Lucy Lux-Rulon (STM) 16-9; 2. Emma Helferich (MON) 16-5 1/2; 3. Amy Pineda (EUR) 15-4; 4. 15-4; 4. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 15-3; 5. Lexie Fisher (MON) 15-0.

PBL results -- 8. Ariana Gentzler, 13-9 1/4.

GCMS results -- 12. Haley Brown, 13-1 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Emma Helferich (MON) 33-0; 2. Alexis Hallden (FISH) 32-2; 3. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 31-8; 4. Raegan Crippen (SJO) 31-0; 5. Jordan Billings (EUR) 30-11.

PBL results -- 7. Ariana Gentzler, 30-6 1/2.

Shot put

1. Asia Benson (WAT) 37-0 1/2; 2. Rileigh Walden (MON) 32-7 1/2; 3. Kinzie Parsons (WAT) 31-6 1/2; 4. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 31-3 1/2; 5. Cloe Clark (MON) 30-9 1/2.

GCMS results -- 11. Ryleigh Brown, 27-2 1/4.

PBL results -- 14. Emma Stocking, 25-6 1/2; 18. Savanna Davis, 21-2.

Discus

1. Madison Colburn (EUR) 118-9; 2. Emily Bunting (WAT) 108-0; 3. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 106-2; 4. Cloe Clark (MON) 103-8; 5. Asia Benson (WAT) 103-4.

PBL results -- 10. Ariana Gentzler, 82-5; 17. Diane Estrada, 55-7.

GCMS results -- 16. Rachel Zheng, 57-1.

Pole vault

1. Aliyah Welter (MON) 12-0; 2. Landis Brandon (MON) 9-6; 3. Allison Schrock (EUR) 9-6; 4. Emily Graves (PBL) 9-6; 5. Makenna Ott (EUR) 8-6; 6. Payton Beach (GCMS) 8-0.