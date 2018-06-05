Area college catchup (May 6, 2018)

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout placed second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:18.01 for Augustana College in the CCIW Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Naperville on Saturday. Wilkerson also finished fifth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:14.86.

Tyler Rubarts -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.42 seconds for Augustana College in the CCIW Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Naperville on Saturday. Rubarts also finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 6.8 meters and ninth in the triple jump with a leap of 12.95 meters.

Vaughn Gentzler -- The 2014 PBL graduate finished first in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55 seconds for Monmouth College at Saturday's Fighting Scots Outdoor Meet. Gentzler also was part of a 4x100 relay team that finished first with a time of 42.29 seconds. He also placed ninth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.25 seconds.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished first in the high jump with a leap of 1.53 meters for Monmouth College at Saturday's Fighting Scots Outdoor Meet. She also finished eighth in the javelin with a throw of 26.87 meters.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls track and field standout finished second with a throw of 12.55 meters in the shot put for Indiana Wesleyan in Friday's Crossroads League Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Indianapolis.

Josh Brocato -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished sixth in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 32:57.2 for Indiana Wesleyan in Friday's Crossroads League Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Indianapolis.

Nick Schultz -- The former GCMS boys track and field standout tied for second in the high jump with a leap of 6-5 for Indiana State at Saturday's Billy Hayes Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana.

Brea Walker -- The former GCMS softball standout picked up the save for Illinois Wesleyan in a 13-3 win Saturday over North Central, allowing no runs on one hit through 1 2/3 innings.

Walker also struck out three batters and walked none while allowing four earned runs on six hits through four innings in a 7-4 win that same Saturday over Carthage.

In a 10-1 victory on Tuesday, May 1, over DePauw, Walker picked up the win on the mound as she struck out two batters and walked one while allowing no runs on three hits through five innings.

In a 1-0 loss to Carthage on Friday, Walker (9-4) struck out seven batters and walked two while allowing one earned run on three hits.

As a result of their 4-1 record in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Championships played Friday through Saturday, the Titans (31-10-1) claimed the conference title.