GCMS High School track and field results

At Gibson City
BOYS
Team scores
1. Normal University, 159; 2. Pontiac, 148; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 97; 4. LeRoy, 62; 5. 5. Blue Ridge, 55; 6. Tri-Valley, 12.
100-meter dash
1. Devon Burton (BR) 12.09; 2. Alex Wood (UNI) 12.22; 3. Jakob Sexton (LER) 12.39; 4. Donovan Murphy (PON) 12.39; 5. Savion Jackson (UNI) 12.48.
GCMS results -- 7. Lance Livingston, 12.61; 9. Austin Spiller, 12.76; 12. Marcus Baillie, 12.9; 16. Alex Killian, 13.64; 19. Brodie Doman, 13.85; 22. Julian Kennedy, 14.83.
200-meter dash
1. Ryland Holt (GCMS) 24.49; 2. Austin Norman, 24.69; 3. Alex Wood (UNI) 24.98; 4. Caleb Gonzalez (UNI) 25.12; 5. Benji Phillips (UNI) 25.15.
GCMS results -- 13. Liam Killian, 27.96; 14. Alex Killian, 28.03; 15. Brodie Doman, 28.9; 17. Julian Kennedy, 30.72.
400-meter dash
1. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 51.56; 2. Josh Kofoed (LER) 53.78; 3. Ethan Schickel (PON) 53.99; 4. Donovan Murphy (PON) 54.1; 5. Ryland Holt (GCMS) 54.13.
GCMS results -- 10. Spencer Meenen, 56.19; 11. Tyler Ricks, 57.08.
800-meter run
1. Dane Alexander (UNI) 2:07.66; 2. Jakob Sexton (LER) 2:09.03; 3. Zeb Pliura (LER) 2:09.52; 4. Sean Supan (UNI) 2:10.32; 5. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 2:13.45.
GCMS results -- 16. Manny Portal, 2:27.14; 19. Remi Astronomo, 2:33.05; 20. Christian Rodriguez, 2:52.83; 21. Alex Freehill, 2:58.78; 22. Ashton O'Dell, 3:00.31.
1,600-meter run
1. Noah Parra (PON) 5:16.3; 2. Paul Giordano (PON) 5:21.65; 3. C.J. Bruns (UNI) 5:24.05; 4. Brandon Green (LER) 5:25.96; 5. Joe Tulley (UNI) 5:32.05.
GCMS results -- 6. Manny Portal, 5:32.75; 7. Ethan Freehill, 5:32.91; 10. Ashton O'Dell, 6:31.47.
3,200-meter run
1. Brandon Green (LER) 13:01.12; 2. Christian Rodriguez (GCMS) 13:50.61.
110-meter hurdles
1. Austin Winemiller (BR) 16.53; 2. Aaron Wheeler (UNI) 17.52; 3. Kerrigan Epley (UNI) 18.05; 4. Isaiah Chatman (GCMS) 18.32; 5. Drew Clark (UNI) 19.09.
GCMS results -- 7. Caleb Dunham, 22.69.
300-meter hurdles
1. Isaiah Chatman (GCMS) 45.48; 2. Austin Spiller (GCMS) 48.35; 3. Colton Naffzier (UNI) 50.63; 4. Drew Clark (UNI) 51.08; 5. Colin Griffin (LER) 51.58; 6. Caleb Dunham (GCMS) 58.92.
4x100 relay
1. U-High, 44.56; 2. Pontiac, 44.7; 3. Blue Ridge, 46.94; 4. LeRoy, 47.31; 5. GCMS (Marcus Baillie, Ethan Kasper, Lance Livingston, Isaiah Chatman), 48.17.
GCMS results -- 7. Brodie Doman, Alex Killian, Liam Killian, Caleb Dunham, 52.76.
4x200 relay
1. U-High, 1:33.29; 2. Pontiac, 1:35.31; 3. LeRoy, 1:42.66; 4. Blue Ridge, 1:44.69; 5. GCMS (Marcus Baillie, Ethan Kasper, Cullen Neal, Skyler Nieman), 1:53.02.
4x400 relay
1. Pontiac, 3:35.31; 2. U-High, 3:35.36; 3. GCMS (Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt, Caleb Bleich, Lance Livingston), 3:42.9; 4. LeRoy, 3:43.5; 5. U-High, 3:54.79.
GCMS results -- 8. Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Christian Rodriguez, Ashton O'Dell, 4:48.46.
4x800 relay
1. U-High, 8:34.17; 2. Pontiac, 8:42.13; 3. Pontiac, 8:48.69; 4. GCMS (Remi Astronomo, Christian Rodriguez, Ethan Freehill, Ashton O'Dell), 10:40.99.
High jump
1. Cameron Dawson (PON) 6-2; 2. Benji Phillips (UNI) 5-8; 2. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 5-8; 4. Justin Johnson (UNI) 5-6; 5. Josh Pinter (UNI) 5-4; 5. Keenan Portis (UNI) 5-4; 7. Isaiah Chatman (GCMS) 5-0.
Long jump
1. Mitchell Morrow (BR) 20-5 1/2; 2. Colton Cleeson (PON) 19-6 1/4; 3. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 19-3; 4. Austin Spiller (GCMS) 17-3; 4. Keenan Portis (UNI) 17-3.
GCMS results -- 8. Ethan Kasper, 16-0; 12. Brodie Doman, 13-5 1/2.
Triple jump
1. Benji Phillips (UNI) 40-6 3/4; 2. Donovan Murphy (PON) 39-10; 3. Justin Johnson (UNI) 38-9; 4. Austin Spiller (GCMS) 35-11 1/2; 5. Maanav Patel (UNI) 35-0; 6. Ethan Kasper (GCMS) 34-3.
Shot put
1. Braden Woods (UNI) 43-6; 2. Steven Lewis (PON) 41-2 1/2; 3. Brayden Weaver (PON) 40-0; 4. Wayne Bowns (BR) 38-0; 5. Owen Duke (GCMS) 36-3 1/2.
GCMS results -- 6. Ryan Shambrook, 35-9 1/2; 14. Mitchell Meenen, 29-11; 15. Aaron Spears, 29-2 3/4; 19. Skyler Nieman, 24-11 1/2.
Discus
1. Steven Lewis (PON) 133-11; 2. Brayden Weaver (PON) 123-5; 3. Peyton Cramer (PON) 119-9; 4. Wayne Bowns (BR) 115-4; 5. Owen Duke (GCMS) 109-8.
GCMS results -- 7. Ryan Shambrook, 101-11; 9. Mitchell Meenen, 97-2; 17. Aaron Spears, 65-9.
Pole vault
1. Ryan Steiner (TV) 12-6; 2. Austin Norman (PON) 11-6; 3. Brian Voyles (BR) 11-6; 4. Colton Naffziger (UNI) 10-6; 5. Cody Phillips (BR) 9-6; 5. Camdyn McFarland (TV) 9-6.
GCMS results -- 7. Cullen Neal, 8-0; T8. Alex Freehill, 7-0; T8. Alex Killian, 7-0.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Pontiac, 115; 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 97; 3. Normal University, 91; 4. Tri-Valley, 83; 5. Blue Ridge, 63; 6. LeRoy, 48.
100-meter dash
1. Sarah Christopher (PON) 13.26; 2. Regan Dunko (TV) 13.63; 3. Lexi Ward (TV) 13.8; 4. Windsor Roberts (TV) 13.84; 5. Megan Meunier (GCMS) 13.86.
GCMS rsults -- 6. Haley Brown, 13.99; 7. Delanie Dykes, 13.99; 18. Abigail Sizemore, 15.05; 19. Payton Beach, 15.28; 22. Scout Rouley, 16.06.
200-meter dash
1. Sarah Christopher (PON) 26.95; 2. Brea Wallace (BR) 29.12; 3. Haley Brown (GCMS) 29.66; 4. Samantha Thoman (PON) 29.66; 5. Jorri Sandage (LER) 29.72.
GCMS results -- 9. Abigail Sizemore, 30.84; 12. Ryleigh Brown, 32.2; 13. Payton Beach, 32.69; 16. Isabel Eichelberger, 33.9.
400-meter dash
1. Tristina Einhaus (PON) 1:02.84; 2. Emmy Tarr (LER) 1:04.6; 3. Meghan Leigh (PON) 1:06.13; 4. Jamie Mckee (PON) 1:06.24; 5. Shaelyn Trenkle (LER) 1:15.43.
800-meter run
1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:29.43; 2. Rachel Simmons (UNI) 2:57.94; 3. Isabel Eichelberger (GCMS) 3:10.4; 4. Susanna Angles (UNI) 3:10.98; 5. Madi Lee (PON) 3:14.37; 6. Scout Rouley (GCMS) 3:14.76.
1,600-meter run
1. Riley Madix (UNI) 5:46.83; 2. Leah Martin (GCMS) 6:01.7; 3. Katie Spaulding (UNI) 6:10.94; 4. Gabby Dammkoehler (GCMS) 6:28.59; 5. Layna Spratt (LER) 6:45.88.
GCMS results -- 7. Jacey Goin, 7:04.45.
3,200-meter run
1. Gabby Dammkoehler (GCMS) 14:19.41; 2. Madison Negele (UNI) 14:23.94; 3. Charlotte Watson (TV) 14:53.57; 4. Meredith Hogue (LER) 15:54.31.
100-meter hurdles
1. Illyana Lin (UNI) 20.24.
300-meter hurdles
1. Abigail Sizemore (GCMS) 51.94; 2. Lauren Christopher (TV) 52.17; 3. Erin Christopher (PON) 53.25; 4. Lindsey Shouse (UNI) 55.98; 5. Jacey Goin (GCMS) 57.83.
4x100 relay
1. Pontiac, 53.63; 2. Tri-Valley, 53.83; 3. GCMS (Megan Meunier, Delanie Dykes, Abigail Sizemore, Kennedy Fanson), 54.04; 4. Tri-Valley, 54.88; 5. LeRoy, 56.59.
GCMS results -- 9. Ryleigh Brown, Rachel Zheng, Hattie Parsons, Emma Swanson, 1:10.98.
4x200 relay
1. Pontiac, 1:57.3; 2. Blue Ridge, 2:00; 3. GCMS (Rachel Quinley, Kylee Mueller, Isabel Eichelberger, Claire Retherford), 2:17.92.
4x400 relay
1. Pontiac, 4:24.6; 2. GCMS (Delanie Dykes, Jacey Goin, Leah Martin, Haley Brown), 4:35.46; 3. GCMS (Rachel Zheng, Rachel Quinley, Kylee Mueller, Scout Rouley), 5:41.36.
4x800 relay
1. Tri-Valley, 11:19.48; 2. U-High, 11:43.91; 3. LeRoy, 12:08.92; 4. GCMS (Leah Martin, Isabel Eichelberger, Scout Rouley, Kylee Mueller), 12:38.77; 5. Blue Ridge, 13:01.05.
High jump
1. Jamie Mckee (PON) 4-10; 2. Polly Reynolds (BR) 4-8; 3. Chloe Myszka (TV) 4-8.
Long jump
1. Taylor Jones (UNI) 14-0 1/2; 2. Polly Reynolds (BR) 13-11; 3. Tatum Long (TV) 13-5 3/4; 4. Abby Anderson (LER) 12-10; 5. Aaliyah Newble (UNI) 12-9.
Triple jump
1. Franchesca Smith (PON) 32-1; 2. Polly Reynolds (BR) 31-0 1/2; 3. Regan Danko (TV) 30-6; 4. Illyana Lin (UNI) 30-3 1/2; 5. Kea Miles (LER) 28-3.
Shot put
1. Elizabeth Bowns (BR) 36-11; 2. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 30-9; 3. Shelby Egan (LER) 30-4; 4. Jessica Newton (LER) 29-9 1/4; 5. Kea Miles (LER) 27-10 1/2.
GCMS results -- 7. Ryleigh Brown, 27-2 1/2; 11. Hattie Parsons, 23-8; 15. Rachel Zheng, 22-3 1/2; 20. Emma Swanson, 20-6.
Discus
1. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 106-5; 2. Brienna Weaver (PON) 89-4; 3. Alex Green (BR) 82-5; 4. Haley Jones (PON) 73-0; 5. Hattie Parsons (GCMS) 60-0 1/2.
GCMS results -- 6. Ryleigh Brownn, 60-0; 7. Rachel Zheng, 59-4; 12. Emma Swanson, 48-2 1/2.
Pole vault
1. Windsor Roberts (TV) 11-0; 2. Lindsey Shouse (UNI) 10-6; 3. Lauren Walsh (UNI) 9-0; 4. Natalie Johnson (TV) 8-6; 5. Payton Beach (GCMS) 8-0.
