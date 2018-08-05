GCMS softball loses 7-1 to Fisher

FISHER -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 7-1 Tuesday to Fisher.

Madi Eberle produced GCMS's lone run -- and one of two Falcon hits -- with a solo homer in the first inning. She also struck out 12 batters and walked tow while allowing seven runs -- four earned -- on five hits on the mound.

Fisher 7, GCMS 1

GCMS 100 000 0 -- 1 2 7

FISH 101 203 x -- 7 5 0

W -- Eichelberger, 7 IP, 2 H, ER, 12 K, 3 BB. L -- Madi Eberle, 6 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 12 K, 2 BB.

GCMS (13-6, 7-4) -- Eberle 1-3, HR, RBI, R. Emily Clinton 1-3.

Fisher (17-6, 10-0) -- Eichelberger 1-3. Clanton 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Hood 1-4, RBI, 2 R. May 1-2. Hadden 1-3, R.