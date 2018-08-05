PBL JV softball loses in five innings to Lexington

LEXINGTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity softball team lost 12-2 Monday to Lexington.

The Panthers produced two hits, one by Kayla Suhl and another by SkyLer Eaker. Eaker and Mallorie Ecker each scored a run.

On the mound, Ecker allowed eight runs -- two earned -- on six hits and four walks while striking out six batters through 3 2/3 innings. Kayla Suhl allowed four runs -- one earned -- on three hits and three walks through one-third of an inning.

Lexington 12, PBL 2

PBL 011 00 -- 2 2 8

LEX 120 81 -- 12 9 2

PBL pitching -- Mallorie Ecker, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 4 BB. Kayla Suhl, 0.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, ER, 0 K, 3 BB.

PBL hitting -- Kayla Suhl 1-1. Ecker R. SkyLer Eaker 1-2, R.