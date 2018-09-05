GCMS softball wins 6-4 over Tremont

TREMONT -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 6-4 in a make-up game over Tremont on Wednesday.

The Falcons (14-6, 8-4 Heart of Illinois Conference) scored five runs in the sixth inning to erase a 4-1 deficit.

Hailey Rutledge -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-4 -- led off the inning with a double before scoring on a Dani Eckerty two-bagger to center field.

After Maci Bielfeldt singled to center field, Mady Schutte produced an infield base hit that send Megan Moody across home plate.

After Schutte advanced to second base on a defensive indifference, she scored the tying run as Lindsey Heinz hit a single to right field.

Hannah Hathaway reached base on an error before Madi Eberle sent Schutte and Heinz home with a base hit to center field.

In the first inning, Makenzi Bielfeldt -- who went 2-for-4 with a double by the game's end -- singled to center field with two outs before scoring on an error.

On the mound, Eberle struck out six batters and walked one while allowing four runs -- two earned -- on six hits.

GCMS 6, Tremont 4

GCMS 100 005 0 -- 6 10 1

TRE 103 000 0 -- 4 6 4

W -- Madi Eberle, 6.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K, BB. L -- Paige McCallister, 6.2 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 9 K, BB.

GCMS (14-6, 8-4) -- Madi Eberle 1-4, 2 RBIs. Maci Bielfeldt 1-4, R. Hailey Rutledge 2-4, 2B, R. Dani Eckerty 1-3, 2B, RBI. Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-4, 2B, R. Mady Schutte 1-4, RBI, R. Lindsey Heinz 1-3, RBI, R. Hannah Hathaway 1-2.

Tremont (12-5, 7-3) -- Allie Ramio 1-4, R. Lorena Falcon 1-3, RBI. Hannah Nguyen 2-2, HR, RBI, R. Marissa Smith 2 RBIs. Abby Leber 2-3. Abby Getz R. Becca Olson R.