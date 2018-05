PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity softball team lost 7-0 to Clifton Central on Tuesday in a four-inning game.

Kayla Suhl produced PBL's only hit at the plate. On the mound, Suhl struck out five batters and walked three while allowing seven runs -- four earned -- on four hits.

Clifton Central 7, PBL 0

CC 340 0 -- 7 4 0

PBL 000 0 -- 0 1 2

L -- Kayla Suhl, 4 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 3 BB.

PBL -- Kayla Suhl 1-1.