PBL softball loses 15-5 to Clifton Central

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 15-5 to Clifton Central on Tuesday.

Maddy Foellner doubled and drove in two runs for the Panthers (8-14, 4-7 Sangamon Valley Conference) while Baylee Cosgrove scored two runs and stole five bases.

On the mound, Emily Adwell allowed 15 runs -- seven earned -- on 12 hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Clifton Central 15, PBL 5

CC 000 438 -- 15 12 4

PBL 101 300 -- 5 4 5

W -- McKenna Goldtrap, 6 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 K, BB. L -- Emily Adwell, 6 IP, 12 H, 15 R, 7 ER, 4 K, 2 BB.

Clifton Central (6-5, 10-12) -- A. Waller 2-3, 3 R, 2 HR, 5 RBIs. H. Offerman 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 2 2B. E. Cordes 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 2B.

PBL (8-14, 4-7) -- Baylee Cosgrove 2 R, 5 SB. Maddy Foellner 2B, 2 RBIs. Christina White RBI. Kayla Adwell 1-3, R.