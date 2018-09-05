Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Basketball

Pure Sweat Basketball camp to be held May 19

Wed, 05/09/2018 - 3:19pm | The Ford County Record
PAXTON -- Brandon Heyen, a 2011 Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School graduate, is holding a Pure Sweat Basketball camp at PBL Junior High School on Saturday, May 19, for boys and girls in the fifth-12th grades.
 
The girls' camp will take place from 2-4 p.m., with the boys' camp to follow at 4-6 p.m. 
 
Registration is available at the following link: http://events.puresweatbasketball.com/brandon-heyen-preparation-for-summer-paxton.cfm.
 
Anyone with questions can contact Heyen at 418-3148 or bheyen@puresweatbasketball.com.
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.