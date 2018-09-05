Pure Sweat Basketball camp to be held May 19

PAXTON -- Brandon Heyen, a 2011 Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School graduate, is holding a Pure Sweat Basketball camp at PBL Junior High School on Saturday, May 19, for boys and girls in the fifth-12th grades.

The girls' camp will take place from 2-4 p.m., with the boys' camp to follow at 4-6 p.m.

Registration is available at the following link: http://events.puresweatbasketball.com/brandon-heyen-preparation-for-summer-paxton.cfm.

Anyone with questions can contact Heyen at 418-3148 or bheyen@puresweatbasketball.com.