Second annual 12 Holes of Hope Golf Outing to be held July 27

GIBSON CITY -- The second annual 12 Holes of Golf Outing will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 27.

The event is hosted by Handles of Hope, which will donate bags filled with hygiene products, blankets and coping skill items.

"Our mission is the relieve the heartache of foster kids, the homeless and others in need," Handles of Hope co-founder Tina Whitehouse said.

An entry fee of $65 per player includes lunch at registration (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), 12 holes of golf with cart, goodie bags, 50/50, raffle, games, drink specials, and cash prizes to winning teams. Dinner to follow includes a hamburger bar, baked beans, cole slaw and desserts.

Checks may be made out to Handles of Hope. Entry fee and form may be mailed to Tina Whitehouse at 117 Pine Street in Gibson City.

Whitehouse said Handles of Hope is using its cart sponsor posiiton as a way to honor the life of Nancy Adkins, who died last march due to ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

"She always worked hard to fight against her disease and even harder to fight to find a cure," Whitehouse said. "We will be accepting donations in any amount, as a way to remember and honor her strong will, heart, tenacity and amazing spirit."

Donations can be dropped off at Whitehouse's residence or mailed to Whitehouse.