GCMS softball wins 1-0 over Mahomet-Seymour

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 1-0 Thursday over Mahomet-Seymour.
Madison Eberle pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 11 batters and walking one.
The Falcons (15-6) scored their lone run in the fourth inning as Hailey Rutledge hit a leadoff single to center field before scoring on a fielder's choice ground ball hit by Makenzi Bielfeldt.
GCMS 1, Mahomet-Seymour 0
M-S 000 000 0 -- 0 1 1
GCMS 000 100 x -- 1 2 3
W -- Madi Eberle, 7 IP, H, 0 R, 11 K, BB. L -- A. Shore, 6 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K, BB.
Mahomet-Seymour -- A. Shore 1-3, 2B.
GCMS (15-6) -- Hailey Rutledge 1-3, R. Makenzi Bielfeldt RBI.
