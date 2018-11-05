Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Softball

GCMS softball wins 1-0 over Mahomet-Seymour

Fri, 05/11/2018 - 3:12am | The Ford County Record
GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 1-0 Thursday over Mahomet-Seymour.
 
Madison Eberle pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 11 batters and walking one.
 
The Falcons (15-6) scored their lone run in the fourth inning as Hailey Rutledge hit a leadoff single to center field before scoring on a fielder's choice ground ball hit by Makenzi Bielfeldt.
 
GCMS 1, Mahomet-Seymour 0
M-S 000   000   0   -- 0   1   1
GCMS 000   100   x   -- 1   2   3
W -- Madi Eberle, 7 IP, H, 0 R, 11 K, BB. L -- A. Shore, 6 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K, BB.
Mahomet-Seymour -- A. Shore 1-3, 2B.
GCMS (15-6) -- Hailey Rutledge 1-3, R. Makenzi Bielfeldt RBI.
