PBL JV softball wins two-inning contest over Clifton Central

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity softball team defeated Clifton Central 11-10 in a two-inning game played Thursday.

In the first inning, PBL scored five runs, including a two-RBI single to right field hit by Jordyn Buhrmaster. Mallorie Ecker and Abbi Williamson -- who singled to right field to get on base -- scored on an error on a ground ball hit by SkyLer Eaker while Jolee Hastings scored on a bases-loaded walk drawn by MaKynlie Hewerdine.

In the second inning, Alaina Poplett singled to right field before an error on an Abbi Williamson ground ball resulted in Ecker crossing home plate for a game-tying run.

SkyLer Eaker doubled on a fly ball to center field to send two runners home before Hewerdine scored on a passed ball, Bailey Eyre was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Buhrmaster scored on a wild pitch.

On the mound, Kayla Suhl allowed 10 runs -- nine earned -- on seven hits and five walks with one strikeout.

PBL 11, Clifton Central 10

PBL 56 -- 11 4 0

CC 64 -- 10 7 3

W -- Kayla Suhl, 2 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 9 ER, K, 5 BB.

PBL -- Hastings R. Mallorie Ecker 2 R. Suhl R. Abbi Williamson 1-2, 2 R. MaKynlie Hewerdine 2 R. SkyLer Eaker 1-2, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Jordyn Buhrmaster 1-1, 2 RBIs, R. Bailey Eyre RBI. Alaina Poplett 1-2.