PBL softball loses 12-10 to Clifton Central

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 12-10 Thursday to Clifton Central.

The Panthers led 10-9 before Clifton Central's Kaylee Ketcherside tripled to center field to send three runs home in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cassidi Nuckols led PBL (8-15, 4-8 Sangamon Valley Conference) at the plate by hitting 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored while Baylee Cosgrove also went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.

Kelbie Hayden hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Maddy Foellner went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

On the mound, Emily Adwell allowed 11 runs -- five earned -- on 14 hits while striking out two batters and walking two through five innings. Mallorie Ecker allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout through one inning.

Clifton Central 12, PBL 10

PBL 332 200 0 -- 10 11 6

CC 231 123 X -- 12 15 9

W -- McKenna Goldtrap, 7 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 5 BB. L -- Mallorie Ecker, IP, H, ER, K, BB.

PBL (8-15, 4-8) -- Baylee Cosgrove 3-5, 2B, 2 R. Christina White R. Cassidi Nuckols 3-5, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Kayla Adwell 1-5, 2 RBIs. Maddy Foellner 2-4, 2B, R. Kelbie Hayden 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Dalaney Rogers R. Jaden Bender R.

Clifton Central -- Gabriella Griffith 1-5, 3 R. McKenna Goldtrap 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 4 R. Kaylee Ketcherside 2-3, 3B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Alexis Waller 1-5, 2B, 2 RBIs. Reagan Panozzo 3-4, 2 RBIs. Maci Romero 2-3, R. Grace Poskin 2-4. Erica Cordes 1-3, 2 R.